The world of F1 news had a big story to digest on Friday, with a new technical partnership between Haas and Toyota announced.

It is worth nothing that Toyota will not officially be back on the grid, rather their knowledge will be shared with Haas in a mutual agreement with both brands, but it is still a deal that is certainly noteworthy as the team looks to move forward. With additional reporting from Thomas Maher and Michelle Foster, let’s take a look.

F1 news: Haas and Toyota announce new technical partnership

Yes, the big news of the day is that Toyota Gazoo Racing and Haas have agreed a multi-year technical partnership deal that will see an exchange of expertise in both directions.

Toyota has achieved huge success in its endurance racing and rallying programmes since leaving Formula 1 in 2009, and now they are back in Formula 1 in a capacity that will see them lend their minds to Haas as they look to make the next step in Formula 1.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides.

“The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.”

Read more: Toyota are back! Multi-year deal agreed with Haas F1 team

But what will this mean for Haas, Ferrari and Dallara?

Given Haas use some of Ferrari’s facilities at Maranello and have a long-standing partnership with Dallara over their chassis, Komatsu confirmed that their Ferrari partnership is not going anywhere, while Dallara will remain an “important player” for Haas.

He told media including PlanetF1.com after the announcement of Toyota’s deal: “In due course, we will discuss what parameters we’ll keep working with Dallara, which parameters we’ll keep working with Toyota. But we will co-exist. It’s not a case of replacing one with another.”

Read below for a full explanation of how the three brands look set to work together with Haas moving forwards.

Read more: Haas and Toyota: What does this mean for the Ferrari and Dallara relationships?

Will this be a gateway to a full Toyota F1 return?

TGR general manager of motorsport engineering, Masaya Kaji, was asked if this partnership with Haas will be a route back onto the Formula 1 grid in future, an idea which was given short shrift for now.

“We have no plan to enter power unit supply, at this moment,” he replied to media including PlanetF1.com.

“Actually, we have no plan to have a team in F1. At this moment, we have the best choice and best option to collaborate with Haas.”

Read more: Toyota issue clear verdict on F1 works team and power unit after return with Haas

Daniel Ricciardo’s behind the scenes from Singapore

In the aftermath of his departure from VCARB, Daniel Ricciardo posted some photos from his camera roll from Singapore in what turned out to be his last race weekend of the 2024 season, and potentially in Formula 1.

Among them included a helmet swap with fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri, a photo of former team-mate Lando Norris and plenty more.

Judging by the comments for Ricciardo’s fans, it might bring a tear to a glass eye.

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo’s new social media post reveals message to Oscar Piastri

Exclusive: Guenther Steiner’s FIA swearing solution

Guenther Steiner suggested that, rather than making an example of someone like Max Verstappen, the FIA should speak to the drivers in their briefing about what they expect around their use of language.

“I think why go into such small details?” he told PlanetF1.com. “If you want to tone it down, don’t challenge somebody publicly, a World Champion, especially the guy who carries a lot more weight than anybody.

“If you don’t like it or if you think you’re on the wrong way, sit down with the drivers. They are in the drivers’ briefing every weekend. Go in there say ‘hey guys, thank you. Could you just moderate your language a little bit?'”

Read more: Exclusive: Guenther Steiner’s alternative to FIA’s Max Verstappen swearing punishment