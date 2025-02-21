The FIA has confirmed that a V10 working group has been formed, as Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari lap times are here, offering a strong comparison to those of Charles Leclerc.

We’ve got all this and more in PlanetF1.com’s latest F1 news round-up.

F1 news: Yes, V10 engines are a legitimate future option!

The possibility of a return of the F1 V10 engine is a genuine one, with the FIA set to establish a working group to fully explore the possibility.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggested a return to a V10 engine formula in the future, and PlanetF1.com has learned a working group is being established to fully explore the idea.

F1 news: Get your first Lewis Hamilton v. Charles Leclerc comparison

Lewis Hamilton was 0.8 seconds slower than new team-mate Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF-25 shakedown at Fiorano, it has been claimed.

It comes just weeks after the former Mercedes driver lapped almost two seconds slower than Leclerc in a tyre test in Barcelona.

F1 news: It’s an all-new look for Aston Martin

Aston Martin has been able to create an almost completely brand-new aerodynamic package for F1 2025, having taken onboard lessons from last year’s troublesome AMR24.

While Aston Martin repeated its fifth-place finish in the championship in 2024, the team’s competitiveness had fallen away compared to the previous season as Fernando Alonso racked up numerous podium finishes in 2023.

F1 news: Alpine go easy on the environment — and likely their wallets

Alpine is set to reuse some of its 2024 chassis for the new A525 challenger this year, the final season of the current chassis regulations.

With F1 2025 requiring the teams to carry out a balancing act of development for this year as well as creating brand-new chassis for the revolutionary 2026 regulations, one way to save on costs is to re-use existing chassis if going with an evolutionary design for 2025.

