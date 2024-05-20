Monday’s F1 news saw reports linking Valtteri Bottas with a move back to Williams, which PlanetF1.com understands to be a serious possibility.

We have continued reaction from Imola as well, and with additional reporting from Thomas Maher, let’s take a look at the key headlines from Monday.

F1 news: Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and more

Valtteri Bottas to return to Williams?

Two reports have linked Valtteri Bottas with a return to Williams from 2025, with PlanetF1.com understanding the links made by Australia’s Speedcafe and Finland’s VSabladet to be verified.

Bottas joined Formula 1 with the Grove-based team and spent the first four years of his career there before moving to Mercedes in 2017, and was spotted in the Williams motorhome in Imola.

Bottas himself commented on the speculation over the weekend, though the team said they were not paying attention to driver market “rumours”, with one seat alongside Alex Albon in 2025 not yet confirmed.

Sebastian Vettel gives latest view on F1 return after Imola outing

Sebastian Vettel was visibly emotional after driving Ayrton Senna’s 1993 McLaren MP4/8 – which he now owns – around Imola this weekend, holding the flags of Brazil and Austria aloft in honour of Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, 30 years after their tragic deaths at the same circuit.

Afterwards, conversation naturally turned to whether or not he hopes to be back on the grid in 2025, and while he said he was “content” with how life is at the moment, he added that the thrill of that moment in front of a packed was something that gave him the urge to be back in a competitive car.

Toto Wolff runs ‘maths’ on Christian Horner’s Mercedes HPP claim

When Christian Horner claimed Red Bull had taken up to 220 staff from Mercedes as Red Bull Powertrains has taken flight, Toto Wolff said that number was in fact much lower – and part of the “natural fluctuations” of team-to-team movement.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “You got to work on the maths. Nineteen engineers.

“Whatever those numbers are, I think there’s natural fluctuations between teams that come and go, which is completely normal.”

Oscar Piastri points out possible weakness in upgraded MCL38

Upgrades have given McLaren a lot more performance of late, but Oscar Piastri explained that a by-product of that is taking away performance in other areas.

As a result, he feels the new MCL38 may not be as competitive at high speed as before, though it has more than made up for it in how much it has gained in lower-speed corners.

Piastri had qualified second for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix but struggled to overtake around the tight confines of Imola, after dropping back to fifth following a three-place grid penalty.

Helmut Marko points to ‘not helpful’ Lando Norris message

In sounding a little tense on team radio while pushing to catch Max Verstappen, Helmut Marko believes that kind of interaction between driver and engineer was not ideal for Lando Norris while he was at his limit on Sunday.

“It was an interesting radio message from his engineer. He was driving at the absolute limit and he said he should increase his speed,” he said to Sky Deutschland.

“I think that really annoyed him. It certainly wasn’t helpful when you were concentrating in a situation like that.”

