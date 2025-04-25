The passionate fans who gather annual at the Mexico City Grand Prix make the event a can’t-miss feature of the F1 calendar — and now, its future looks secure.

In fact, Mexico City mayor Clara Brugada leaked that the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will be inking a contract extension with F1 on April 30.

F1 news: Mexico City looks set for Grand Prix renewal

Back in 2015, after a 23-year absence, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez returned to the Formula 1 calendar, where it has remained ever since.

But at the conclusion of the 2025 race, the fate of the Mexico City Grand Prix would once again be up for debate. With its contract set to expire and a lack of Mexican drivers on the grid, many wondered if Formula 1 would replace the track with a different venue.

After all, F1 has skyrocketed in popularity in the past five years, and there’s no shortage of tracks hoping to earn a slot on the calendar.

New events in Thailand, America, and Japan have been discussed, with former F1 venues in South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey hoping to make a return.

However, most events on the current F1 2025 calendar are locked into long-term deals, with Mexico being one on the brink of expiration.

While Sergio Perez’s presence on the grid was expected to help lead to a renewal, he was dropped by Red Bull Racing at the end of 2024 due to a lack of performance. He’s been rumored to make a reappearance with Cadillac F1, but no deal has been negotiated at this time.

But now, Mexico City mayor Clara Brugada leaked key information that the event is set to ink a deal renewal, per ESPN.

Brugada stated that the deal is set to close on 30 April, 2025.

Additional details are currently scarce. There is no indication of how long the deal will last, or if Mexico will retain its late October slot on the schedule. However, the fact that the event will continue is a boon for the sport’s continued North American growth.

