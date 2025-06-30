It has been a busy day in the world of F1 news as we pick apart the goings-on at the Austrian Grand Prix over the weekend.

With additional reporting from Thomas Maher at the Red Bull Ring, let’s take a look at the main headlines in the aftermath of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes ‘complication’ highlighted

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok highlighted where a “complication” may be as rumours persist on Max Verstappen potentially heading to Mercedes.

While Toto Wolff said any move is unlikely for the Red Bull driver, Chandhok pointed out how the upcoming regulation changes may play their part.

“I feel like next year, there’s a bit of a dance going on where people are trying to gauge the situation and then in 2027 the market could go completely mad,” Chandhok said on Sky F1.

“But reading between the lines, that’s where the complication is.

“Because what does that mean? [Does Mercedes] give George just a one-year deal? Does he want that? He wants long-term stability.

“So that’s where I think there’s some complexities in terms of ironing this whole deal out.”

Sauber see in-race McLaren request turned down

In a light-hearted moment after the Austrian Grand Prix, Sauber team boss Jonathan Wheatley revealed he had been messaging Zak Brown asking his cars not to lap Gabriel Bortoleto in the closing stages, given the heat of his battle with Fernando Alonso.

This request was denied, but it was a fantastic afternoon for the Brazilian rookie nonetheless.

“I was more looking behind at getting lapped, and I messaged Zak in the race and said, ‘Don’t lap us!’,” Wheatley said with a chuckle to media including PlanetF1.com.

“But they did.

“That would have been the cherry on the icing on the cake. And I think we could have had a slightly different result, but there you go.”

Bottas takes in Alpine talks

While Valtteri Bottas is understood to be one of the candidates in line for a 2026 drive with Cadillac, PlanetF1.com understands initial talks have taken place between the Finn and Alpine over a possible future drive.

Bottas said his management held talks with the Enstone team last year, and while these most recent discussions are not believed to be serious at this point, he is searching for a way back onto the grid next season.

Horner gives, interesting, description of McLaren advantage

Christian Horner offered his assessment of where McLaren held an advantage over the field in Austria, pointing out in colourful fashion that Oscar Piastri being able to follow Lando Norris closely was a big strength.

“It was truly impressive,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com. “For me, I can’t see any other team being able to do it.

“When you look at how Oscar is able to run behind Lando with a car fat on fuel at the beginning of the race and he’s basically making love to his f’*king exhaust pipe for lap after lap after lap and the tyres are not dying.

“That to me, that is their advantage, that they’ve managed to create a car that really protects their tyres well and has a good balance.

F1 2026 testing dates revealed with extended calendar

Finishing by looking to the future, Formula 1 confirmed that three separate tests will be taking place prior to next season, totalling 11 days of running.

This extended testing schedule, beginning with a behind-closed-doors test in Barcelona in January, is a result of teams needing as much time as possible to get to grips with all-new machinery, with completely different technical regulations next season.

Two three-day tests in Bahrain will finish the schedule, with a huge amount of data to be gathered before next season starts in earnest.

