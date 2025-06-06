Red Bull Racing have issued a team order to Max Verstappen, while Alpine targets a new team principal — and it’s not Christian Horner.

We have all of this and more in the latest edition of our F1 news roundup for Friday, 6 June, 2025.

F1 news: Red Bull issue team orders for Max Verstappen

With one race to go before Red Bull’s home event, and Max Verstappen one point away from a race ban, the reigning four-time World Champion has been ordered not to do anything “rash” in Canada.

That reveal comes from Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, who described the event that Verstappen is banned for Red Bull’s home race in Austria – albeit an unlikely one – as a “disaster” for the team.

F1 news: Oliver Bearman issues Max Verstappen an apology

Oliver Bearman said he is “sorry” if he got in the way of Max Verstappen during the Spanish Grand Prix.

With Max Verstappen chasing McLaren’s Lando Norris in P2, and Haas’ Oliver Bearman battling Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls, these duels merged into one as Norris and Verstappen came up behind to lap the duo.

F1 news: Alpine have a new team principal in mind — and it’s not Christian Horner

A lead candidate for the vacant position of F1 team boss at Alpine has emerged, with a veteran of Enstone understood to have been approached for the role.

Following the resignation of former team principal Oli Oakes after the Miami Grand Prix, Alpine looks set to add to its senior management roster with the appointment of the team’s former sporting director Steve Nielsen.

F1 news: Does Aston Martin have eyes for George Russell?

Aston Martin are among the teams to have expressed an interest in signing Mercedes driver George Russell for the F1 2026 season, it has been claimed.

Russell, who joined Mercedes from Williams ahead of the 2022 season, has entered the final six months of his current Mercedes contract.

