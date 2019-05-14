F1 officially confirms Zandvoort’s return

Formula 1 will return to Zandvoort next season, bringing to an end the Dutch circuit’s 35-year absence from the calendar.

With Max Verstappen making headlines around the world and attracting a new wave of supporters to F1, it seemed only a matter of time before the Netherlands would be back on the calendar.

That was finally confirmed on Tuesday.

Liberty Media, together with the race’s title sponsor Heineken, held a press conference to announce Zandvoort’s return.

“We are particularly pleased to announce that Formula 1 is returning to race in the Netherlands, at the Zandvoort track,” said Liberty Media boss Chase Carey.

“From the beginning of our tenure in Formula 1, we said we wanted to race in new venues, while also respecting the sport’s historic roots in Europe.

“Next season therefore, we will have a brand new street race that will be held in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, as well the return to Zandvoort, after an absence of 35 years; a track that has contributed to the popularity of the sport all over the world.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a resurgence of interest in Formula 1 in Holland, mainly due to the enthusiastic support for the talented Max Verstappen, as seen from the sea of orange at so many races. No doubt this will be the dominant colour in the Zandvoort grandstands next year.”

And here it is: our very own track animation. Let’s take a closer look at the circuit, animated by @F1 ⤵️#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/ChOMtunGZs — Circuit Zandvoort (@CPZtweets) May 14, 2019

The race is expected to replace the Spanish Grand Prix as the opening European round of the season with Barcelona yet to secure a contract for next season.

The last Zandvoort Grand Prix was won by Niki Lauda in 1985.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.