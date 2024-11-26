Untelevised F1 onboard footage from the Las Vegas GP has uncovered the moment Alpine driver Esteban Ocon’s race fell apart with a bizarre pit stop error.

After a double podium finish for Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Brazil, Alpine were once again competitive in Vegas as the latter qualified a remarkable third to start ahead of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

F1 onboard uncovers Esteban Ocon, Alpine confusion

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

However, the Enstone-based team had a troubled race as Gasly retired with an engine problem after 15 laps and Ocon finishing a lap down in 17th.

It emerged during the race that Ocon had to go around and complete another lap as his mechanics were not ready for him when he originally pitted.

And onboard footage has lifted the lid on what really happened as Ocon drove through the pit lane without stopping.

In the clip, Ocon is behind Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas when he is told by his race engineer to pit at the end of the current lap – but only if Hulkenberg does not do the same.

“Esteban, box this lap, opposite Hulkenberg in front,” the engineer says. “Box this lap, opposite Hulkenberg in front.”

As Hulkenberg stays out, Ocon peels into the pit lane and is told to make an adjustment to the controls on his steering wheel.

His engineer says: “OK, Esteban, I need you to clear errors, please. Double press OK, double press OK.”

Ocon is then seen driving straight past the Alpine garage, where just a single mechanics is stood in the pit-box area as the Frenchman drives through the slow lane without stopping.

“F**k! What happened? I didn’t see the board!” says Ocon as he rejoins the track.

Engineer: “It’s OK, mate, just drive through. Drive through.”

Ocon: “F**k!”

Engineer: “OK mate, OK. It’s alright, settle down. So car behind is Tsunoda.”

At the end of that extra lap, Ocon is told to pit again – and is insistent that there is no repeat.

Engineer: “OK mate, so we are gonna box this lap now. Box this lap.”

Ocon shouts back: “OK, but sort the board!”

Engineer: “Yes, we will. Don’t worry. Box now.”

As Ocon arrives into the pit lane, both driver and engineer both appear to be reassuring each other that this stop is going to plan.

“And box, box,” the engineer is heard saying as Ocon approaches the pit lane, with Ocon verbally warning the team that he is in the slow lane.

“I am in,” he says.

Alpine’s missed opportunity proved costly in Vegas, with the team falling behind Haas to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship after Hulkenberg’s eighth-place finish.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the race, Ocon was convinced that points were on the cards before the mistake – and urged the team to “do a better job” at the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi to secure sixth in the standings.

He said: “I think I want to review first exactly what happens [before speaking]. I think it’s a difficult situation at the time, trying to box opposite.

“But we eventually did a drive through for nothing because we didn’t change tyres and that cost us our race, because then we would have tried to hang on for that one stop until the end.

“I think, before that, we were going to be on for points for sure, able to fight for it.

“And then we desperately tried to hang out for that one stop and it didn’t work out at the end, but I think it would have clearly been a different race if we managed that phase of the race properly.

“But we didn’t maximise, the others did.

“We know how tight it’s going to be until the end of the year and we need to do a better job in the next two races to have a chance of getting the others with the constructors’ championship.”

Oliver Oakes, the Alpine team principal, added: “I would say just a mistake on the team side. We need to get into the details shortly.

Put to him that Ocon did everything correctly and the pit crew was not ready for him, he added: “I would say a bit of that. There’s slightly more to it.

“It’s never one thing but you need to have a look at it.”

Ocon announced earlier this year that he will join Haas on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season.

