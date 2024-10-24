Thursday’s F1 news features Helmut Marko claiming that Oscar Piastri’s manager Mark Webber wants talks over a move from McLaren to Red Bull.

On the eve of the Mexican Grand Prix, let’s buckle up tight for a ride through the day’s biggest headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Oscar Piastri linked with Red Bull and more

Helmut Marko: Mark Webber ‘seeking’ Oscar Piastri to Red Bull talks

Helmut Marko has sensationally claimed that Oscar Piastri’s manager Mark Webber is “intensively seeking conversations” with Red Bull over a move for the McLaren driver.

After an impressive debut season last year, Piastri has cemented his status as a potential future World Champion in F1 2024 by claiming assured victories in Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Webber claimed all of his nine career victories with Red Bull between 2009 and 2013, with Marko revealing the Australian is keen to explore a switch to Milton Keynes for his client.

Piastri is under contract with McLaren until the end of the F1 2026 season.

More Ferrari F1 2025 design details emerge ahead of Lewis Hamilton arrival

Ferrari are set to retain their unusual pullrod rear suspension layout for Lewis Hamilton’s first season with the team in F1 2025, it has been claimed.

The Scuderia and customer outfit Haas are the only teams still running a pullrod rear suspension in F1’s ground-effect era, with every other team adopting a pushrod layout.

Although it has been widely reported that Ferrari will tweak their front suspension for their F1 2025 car – codenamed Project 677 – the rear is poised to remain untouched under new technical boss Loic Serra.

Anthony Davidson exclusive: No surprise if Liam Lawson replaces Sergio Perez

Sky F1 pundit Anthony Davidson says it would not be a surprise “in the slightest” if Liam Lawson replaces Sergio Perez at Red Bull for the F1 2025 season.

Perez is fighting for his F1 future as he enters his home race in Mexico, with Helmut Marko revealing this week that a decision on the 34-year-old’s future will be made at the end of the season.

Marko warned that the new two-year contract Perez signed to stay at Red Bull in June will be no obstacle to the team making a chance for next year.

Franco Colapinto explains Martin Brundle Austin gridwalk snub

Franco Colapinto has explained that he “didn’t want to speak too much” ahead of the United States Grand Prix after he snubbed Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle during his grid walk in Austin.

Colapinto ignored Brundle’s request for a chat on the grid at the Circuit of The Americas, with the popular pundit later quipping that the Williams driver “looked at me like I was trying to mug him or something.”

Colapinto has spoken of his respect for Brundle, commenting that he was “focused on the race” having been “very late” in lining up for the national anthem in Texas.

Valtteri Bottas to return to Mercedes as F1 2025 reserve driver?

Valtteri Bottas has admitted that he “would consider” a return to Mercedes as a reserve driver for F1 2025 if he is dropped by the Audi F1 team.

Bottas revealed last week that he has agreed terms on a deal to stay with Audi F1 for next season, but is awaiting a final decision from chief Mattia Binotto.

The Finn claimed 10 F1 victories in a five-year spell with Mercedes between 2017 and 2021.

