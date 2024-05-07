F1 paddock cameras capture Lewis Hamilton moment with Lando Norris

Arguably the most popular winner in recent times, Lewis Hamilton was caught on camera interrupting a Lando Norris interview to congratulate the McLaren driver after his Miami triumph.

110 races into his Formula 1 career, and after 15 podiums and an unwanted record, Lando Norris finally achieved the one he wanted at the Miami Grand Prix when he beat Max Verstappen to the chequered flag.

Lewis Hamilton joined the list of drivers congratulating Lando Norris

Winning a straight fight to the flag after a Safety Car restart, Norris held off at Turn 1 attack from Verstappen before pulling clear of the Red Bull driver to win by seven seconds.

It was, fair to say, one of the most hotly-anticipated victories in Formula 1 with just about everyone on hand to congratulate the Briton.

While Hamilton initially gave him a round of applause as they headed back to the pits on their cooldown lap, the seven-time World Champion later approached his compatriot to wish him well.

Hamilton’s smile was as big as Norris’.

The Mercedes driver told the media he was “really happy” for the 24-year-old.

“Such a special moment to win your first grand prix and obviously I started at McLaren, so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

F1 2024 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

Lando Norris’ dad received text from Lewis Hamilton’s father

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Miami GP, Norris’ father Adam revealed Hamilton’s father Anthony had sent him a message of congratulations.

“The cider’s flowing in Somerset! A big celebration,” Adam Norris told Sky Sports. “It’s beautiful.

“I think the other dads, I just had Lewis’ dad give me a text, and we’ve been through a lot, and it’s interesting knowing as a parent, how many hours you’ve put in, supporting them.

“I counted about 350 weekends away, and all the races on different weekends, it’s a lot of time.

“But just brilliant, I love it, so happy for him.”

Norris’ victory elevated him to P4 in the Drivers’ Championship on 83 with the Briton the first non-Red Bull or Ferrari driver to win a race since 2022.

Read next: Watch out Red Bull: Huge McLaren upgrade boost confirmed for upcoming races