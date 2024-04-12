F1 paddock insider claims just two F1 2025 options remain for Carlos Sainz

Fernando Alonso’s decision to re-sign with Aston Martin has reportedly left Carlos Sainz with only two realistic options for next season in Sauber and Williams.

Alonso surprised the media on Thursday when he unexpectedly announced he’d put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with Aston Martin, that putting an end to rumours he could be off to either Red Bull or Mercedes.

One less option for Carlos Sainz for 2025

It’s also ended talk of Aston Martin being one of the options for Sainz for 2025, who was informed earlier this year that Ferrari would not be extending his contract.

In fact with Mercedes and Red Bull both said to have a favourite for their open seats in Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Sergio Perez, Sainz has seen his options slashed to just two – Williams and Sauber.

That’s according to F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto.

“Alonso committing to Aston Martin shuts one door for Carlos Sainz,” he said on X.

“Sources say that leaves Williams and Sauber as the two most likely landing spots for him. Unless Red Bull decide they do want to partner him with Max again.”

Sympathy for Carlos Sainz over his limited options

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok sympathises with Sainz over his limited 2025 options given he’s the only driver outside of Red Bull to have won a race since 2022.

But today’s he’s looking at joining a team in the lower half of the grid, if not at the very back.

“Suddenly you’ve got a race winner from the last two seasons who is potentially looking at one of the sort of bottom-five teams for his future,” said Chandhok. “I think it’s a bit of a shame.”

Martin Brundle agrees he’s unlike to step up into a leading race seat with Antonelli and Perez pencilled in at Mercedes and Red Bull.

“I think Mercedes, if Antonelli is ready, they’ll try and put Antonelli in Lewis Hamilton seat,” said the Sky Sports pundit. “So will Perez kick the Red Bull seat? That’s the key, that’s the cork in the bottle.

“So the problem Team Sainz have is that Sauber, let’s call them Audi going forward, are putting him under pressure to do a long-term deal, which means he will then be at Sauber next year treading water, and then hanging all of his chances on how quickly Audi can get their team and their power unit together and become competitive. And that’s no small task.”

