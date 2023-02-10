F1 has announced a new partnership with UNICEF which will help vulnerable children receive education as well as assist the victims of the Turkish and Syrian earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale occurred near the Turkish and Syrian border on Monday and has already claimed more than 20,000 lives as buildings in the cities of Gaziantep and Antakya came crumbling down.

Rescue efforts across the world have flown into Turkey in an effort to save those trapped under the rubble and UNICEF has been providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the disaster.

Formula 1 has now announced a new partnership with the humanitarian aid organisation which will help the children affected by the earthquake.

Additionally, the two will work on a programme to provide education to vulnerable children across the world.

According to F1, their support over the next three years could help an estimated 6.5 million children from vulnerable and marginalised communities access quality education, including in key areas such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, (STEM).

UNICEF estimates that 70 percent of the world’s 10-year-olds lack basic literacy skills and have limited access to the internet and digital devices, a problem that was worsened by the COVID pandemic.

It is digital that is a significant focus of the partnership will be on as they look to improve online access for children. Currently, UNICEF has a digital platform which enables kids to keep learning offline and with F1’s support, they aim to roll that out to children in Mexico and Brazil.

PlanetF1 recommends

Ferrari, Mercedes and Audi stop Red Bull from receiving new engine supplier benefits

Murray Walker: 20 legendary quotes from the undisputed voice of motorsport

Does Fernando Alonso think he is the best driver on the F1 grid?

It is not the first time the two parties have worked together with all 20 drivers participating in an appeal to help UNICEF’s efforts in Ukraine in March 2022.

Speaking of the new partnership, F1 president Stefano Domenicali said every child has “a right to a quality education and to be protected during emergencies.”

“In a sport where research, technology and innovation play a vital role in a driver and team’s success, education is at the core of Formula 1,” the former Ferrari boss said.

“The partnership with UNICEF will enable us to effectively use our sport’s global platform to help bridge the educational divide experienced by the world’s most vulnerable children. Every child has a right to a quality education and to be protected during emergencies.

“We are proud that we can play a role in ensuring the most vulnerable children are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their goals.”

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF said: “The world is facing a growing learning crisis, with millions of children continuing to miss out on school and access to the technology they need to learn and flourish.

“Investment in education is fundamental to the development of children and young people, and to building the societies and economies they need for the future, so we must act now to prevent this learning crisis.

“With Formula 1, we are starting a new partnership that will help ensure that more children have access to quality learning and the skills training they need to succeed in school, work and life.

“At UNICEF, we believe that sports play a unique role in bringing people together, helping us to address the biggest issues affecting children, including those caught up in humanitarian emergencies.”