Gatorade grabs F1 sprint naming rights in landmark PepsiCo partnership

Formula 1 has announced a landmark global partnership with PepsiCo that’s set to bring Gatorade, Doritos, and Sting Energy into the fold at key events.

Per PepsiCo, the deal includes everything from trackside advertising to naming rights for the remaining sprint races in the 2025 Formula 1 season.

F1 news: PepsiCo makes waves as new Formula 1 partner

PepsiCo — the second-largest food and beverage business in the world — has announced that it will be Formula 1’s newest Official Partner, and that it will bring three of its key brands into the sport: Gatorate, Doritos, and Sting Energy.

“Sting will take center stage as the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1, Doritos will be the Official Savoury Snack Partner, delivering unique food experiences, and Gatorade will align with F1’s performance-driven story, as the Official Sports Drink Partner,” Adam Warner, PepsiCo VP of Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships, told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview.

Further, Gatorade will be the official presenting sponsor of F1’s sprint races, which PepsiCo states will include “prominent branding across media elements, such as official naming rights, broadcast graphics, interview backdrops, and LED signage throughout Sprint weekends,” all of which is set to begin later this year.

Gatorade will also feature heavily in F1 Academy, with the logo displayed on race suits, liveries, and garages.

Further, Sting Energy activations will allow fans to “interact with racing sounds, create their own versions, and unlock exclusive experiences” from both the race track and abroad.

You’ll spot PepsiCo hosting fan activations at 21 races, providing unique ticketing and hospitality experiences, and serving as the exclusive products at F1 races around the globe.

More on Formula 1’s commercial partners:

👉 Formula 1 unveils groundbreaking Disney collaboration for F1 2026 season

👉 How Scuderia Ferrari and IBM are transforming the F1 fan experience through AI

“This partnership represents a perfect alignment of two dynamic global properties,” Warner told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview.

“F1’s distinctive ‘glocal’ presence — 24 races across 21 countries on five continents – offers a powerful global platform for showcasing PepsiCo’s brand portfolio.” He particularly highlighted Sting as a rapidly growing brand, one that aligns perfectly with F1’s ideals.

“F1 has transcended traditional motorsport in a big way to become this entertainment and lifestyle phenomenon that’s attracting exactly the social strivers at the heart of Sting’s consumer base,” Warner explained.

“These social strivers want to take what could be a mundane, everyday moment and electrify it, magnify it, make it quite exciting — exactly what Sting delivers and what F1 embodies.”

Further, at-home activations are going to be integral to PepsiCo’s vision of its integration with F1.

“At its core, the vision is to democratize access to the thrill and energy of Formula 1, reaching more fans around the world while driving growth for our brands in key markets,” Warner told PlanetF1.com.

“We recognize that 99% of F1 enthusiasts will never attend a race in person – our vision is to bridge that gap, bringing the electrifying atmosphere of F1 to consumers in their daily lives.

“Ultimately, we’re aiming to establish a new model for sports partnerships – one that enhances the fan experience at every touchpoint, creates authentic connections between brands and consumers, and drives growth for both entities.”

Those at-home activations will include things like on-pack promotions (for example, F1 promotions on your bag of Doritos), digital content series, and exclusive virtual experiences — as well as limited-edition products.

“Our recent extension of the UEFA Women’s sponsorship through 2030 illustrates this approach,” Warner told PlanetF1.com.

“We recognized that women’s football is entering a new era of growth, attracting new audiences while deepening engagement among existing sports fans worldwide. By supporting this momentum and enhancing the fan experience, we’ve been able to drive both brand and commercial growth.

“With F1, we’re applying similar principles — identifying the aspects of the sport that fans are most passionate about and finding meaningful ways for our brands to enhance those moments.”

He highlighted Sting in order to further explain PepsiCo’s goals.

“In a sport where every detail matters to the fans, Sting is tuning into the most iconic one — the sound,” Warner said.

“Partnering with world-renowned DJ Armin van Buuren, Sting is uncovering a surprising twist: the word ‘Stinggg’ hidden within the roar of an F1 engine.

“What started as a playful studio experiment quickly went viral, fueling buzz across racing, music, and sports communities.” And that’s a buzz PepsiCo will be looking to create all across its various F1 activations.

Formula 1 fans can expect these activations to hit the race track — and the shelves of their local grocery store — in 2025.

Reacting to the new partnership, Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands.

“A sparkling union that will bring together tradition and innovation, generating excitement, entertainment and unforgettable experiences for our fans and customers around the world.

“PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products and their loyal

community.

“With a long-lasting history of creativity and ability to celebrate the fun and special moments in life, PepsiCo is the ideal partner to share together unique moments along our journey.”

Read next: F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?