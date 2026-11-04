The Final Sector: Ocon out, Camara in and did Ferrari lose the race win in Mexico?

The latest episode of our F1 podcast, The Final Sector, has landed, with the team gathering to talk Esteban Ocon, Ferrari’s clash in Mexico and much more besides.

Even away from the fact Kimi Antonelli secured the Drivers’ title in Mexico, the team delves deeper into the stories dominating the headlines as the sport heads on to Mexico.

The Final Sector: Ocon out, Ferrari scuffle and what is going on with Herta’s Super Licence points?

Sam Hall is joined by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher to head through all the biggest talking points in Formula 1 right now, chief among which Esteban Ocon’s abrupt departure from Haas ahead of the weekend.

It signals an early step up to Formula 1 for Rafael Camara, with the team tackling a difficult issue around Ocon’s exit, as well as going in on Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc almost came to blows once again in Mexico.

Brazil signals the next race this weekend, and Mercedes will be able to wrap up the Constructors’ title with a solid weekend.

Don’t forget to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel in the process, or you can watch the full episode below!

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