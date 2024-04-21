F1 teams are reportedly set to discuss the possibility of points being paid down to 12th place, with the aim being to make racing in the midfield more consequential.

Formula 1 last expanded its points system in 2010, with the current system of 25 points for a win being introduced at that time, and points given to the top ten finishers.

F1 reportedly set for discussion over handing out points down to 12th place

A report from Autosport on Sunday claimed that the next meeting of the F1 Commission is set to discuss the possibility of expanding the points paying positions down to 12th place.

But rather than changing the points given out at the top end, the report claims it would adjust points given to the lower places in the top 10 and spread them in order to create two new points-paying positions.

As a result, the backers of this proposal would hope this would give midfield runners more to fight for during races without impinging on the current way that the Drivers’ Championship is calculated.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 jargon decoded: Breaking down what key Formula 1 terms mean

F1 entry fee: Why do new teams have to pay a whopping $200m fee to enter the sport?

This would mean that the top seven places remain unchanged in how their points are distributed, with eighth place and downwards seeing a more gradual drop in points awarded.

Autosport’s report claims that the tabling of this measure has come as a result of lobbying from smaller teams who have been looking for an expansion to the way F1 distributes its points, in the belief it would benefit them and the sport as a whole.

Should a majority of teams back the proposal, there is a possibility that an updated points system could be brought into place as soon as next season.

While changes to F1 points-scoring systems rarely take place, such a move would be a further expansion in how drivers and teams can score points following the introduction of a fastest lap bonus point in 2019, as well as points being handed out in Sprints, which were first introduced in 2021.

Current F1 points system:

1st: 25

2nd: 18

3rd: 15

4th: 12

5th: 10

6th: 8

7th: 6

8th: 4

9th: 2

10th: 1

Reported proposed F1 points system

1st: 25

2nd: 18

3rd: 15

4th: 12

5th: 10

6th: 8

7th: 6

8th: 5

9th: 4

10th: 3

11th: 2

12th: 1

Read next: Chinese GP: Max Verstappen shrugs off mid-race chaos to beat Lando Norris in Shanghai