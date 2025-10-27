Lando Norris took a dominant victory in Mexico City on Sunday, and not only did he take to the top step with a 30-second margin, he regained the World Championship lead in the process.

A trickier weekend overall for Oscar Piastri meant that the McLaren drivers swapped places in the standings for the first time in six months, with just one point now separating them heading into the final four rounds.

Vote: Is Lando Norris now hot favourite for the F1 2025 title?

It’s time for you to have your say on the title race after this latest round.

Ever since his late retirement at Zandvoort, Norris had been on the back foot in the title race, but after Mexico City, the Briton managed to overturn the maximum 34-point deficit to Piastri at the top of the championship.

It is worth noting that the battle is still on a knife edge, and with Max Verstappen’s podium, he is still very much lurking in the background – even gaining four points to the top of the table as the two McLaren drivers swapped positions, putting him 36 points behind Norris.

However, as Norris has fairly consistently gained points on his teammate and Piastri has hit his roughest patch of form this season, while he said he is not a believer in momentum, Norris is the one rising highest at this moment in time.

We are giving you three options this time around to the question of whether or not the title is now Norris’ to lose in the final four rounds – a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’, along with the option of ‘too early to say’, despite the title race now hurtling towards its conclusion.

We will publish the results later in the week along with some of your thoughts on the current state of the title race as it stands, with everything hanging in the balance as Formula 1 heads to Interlagos next.

Vote in our poll below!

