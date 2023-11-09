Machine Gun Kelly post sparks more uproar from F1 fanbase

Formula 1’s social post to recognise the presence of “star” Machine Gun Kelly on the Brazilian Grand Prix grid has not exactly proven popular among the fanbase.

Formula 1 likes to sprinkle some star power onto the grid as they travel the globe, with celebrity faces a common sight among the pre-race activities.

However, sometimes these celebrities, depending on the level of interest and respect they are showing to who and what is going on around them, can face criticism, as rapper Machine Gun Kelly found out in Brazil.

F1’s Machine Gun Kelly post draws fan backlash

Kelly drew the ire of a large section of the fanbase after a very awkward interview with former F1 racer turned pundit Martin Brundle during his grid walk segment, before leaving Interlagos midway through the Grand Prix.

There as a VIP guest on Formula 1’s behalf, it was unsurprising to see them seek a boost on social media by re-emphasising his presence, their post carrying the caption of “The stars came out in Saõ Paulo” as Kelly was pictured with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner on the grid, but the reaction has not exactly been positive.

“F1 are you reading the comments,” one follower replied. “I hope so to keep people following your content.”

One of said comments read: “Bring the real fans to the grid. Most of these “stars” doesn’t understand or appreciate nothing about being there giving pointless interviews.”

Another fan added: “Maybe instead of inviting celebrities who clearly don’t care about the sport and leave before half race distance (mgk) go into the stands, and invite fans to the grid who will remember that experience for the test of their lives….”

“I was mildly disappointed that Martin didn’t carve him up like he did to Cara Delevingne,” another posted, that in reference to a previous grid walk run-in for Brundle with model Cara Delevingne at Silverstone, who similarly drew criticism for her manner as she attempted to snub Brundle.

“Don’t let mgk anywhere near F1 again,” was a clear stance from another commenter.

“Can we just get rid of celebs on the grid. It’s just plain cringe and not a good image for F1,” read a further reply.

One fan recounted their personal F1 experience, stating their belief on the negative impact that this rise in celebrity presence on the grid has had.

“I attended all the F1 races in Detroit during the 80’s before “celebrities” knew it existed,” they posted. “We had pit passes for all the races.

“It was an incredible experience shared with true fans and “aficionados” of the sport. Now the pit lane is occupied by some celebrity sponsored by some conglomerate to promote themselves or being used to promote F1 while the “aficionados” have been relegated to the grandstands only or no longer come to see the watered down version of F1.”

Formula 1 is hoping to capture the imagination of their fanbase with the next stop on the F1 2023 calendar, as arguably the most eagerly-anticipated new event in the sport’s history arrives, the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

