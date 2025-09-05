A change to V8 or V10 engines won’t happen before the end of this decade, with the upcoming V6 hybrids set to see out at least a five-year cycle.

The scheduled meeting of power unit manufacturers that was arranged for next week to discuss the future direction of Formula 1’s engine rules has been postponed indefinitely.

V6 hybrids to remain for full five-year cycle

Following discussions earlier this year to evaluate a potential switch to V8 or V10 power units, a planned meeting to figure out a timeline for potential changes has been postponed.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Friday, a meeting between the F1 2026 power unit manufacturers was planned to be held in London on Thursday, September 11th.

The agenda was to discuss a possible introduction of a naturally aspirated power unit, running on sustainable fuel, with the leading proposal being that of a 2.4-litre V8, simplifying the engine formula considerably from the 1.6-litre V6 hybrids with increased electrification that is being introduced next season.

It’s understood a general consensus had been reached in advance of the meeting of the preferred engine architecture, with the focus being on whether or not to introduce the engine for 2029 or ’30.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that, on Friday evening, a decision has been reached to see out a full five-year cycle with the V6 hybrids, as was originally planned for this regulation set.

The postponement is understood to have been communicated to the five 2026 power unit manufacturers on Friday, confirming that the proposed meeting has been pushed out indefinitely in order to allow all parties involved to prepare for the discussions regarding the future direction of the engine regulations.

It’s believed that, while the FIA was seeking a 2029 introduction, such a proposal would not secure sufficient support. The most likely manufacturers likely to have opposed a change before the end of the five-year cycle are Honda and Audi, both of whom have made it clear that increased electrification aligns with their automotive strategy and technology push.

While discussions will still go ahead at a later, undetermined, time, these discussions will now focus on 2031, with the possibility of an earlier V8 or other alternative introduction firmly closed down.

This means that the new V6 hybrids will see out the full five-year cycle that was originally planned, and allows all the manufacturers to recoup costs and the full benefits of the immense research and development that has gone into the new power units.

With the removal of the MGU-H from the hybrid ancillaries, the new F1 power units are set to be close to a 50/50 split between the internal combustion engine and the electrical components, with the electrical output being 350kW at peak.

The reason a possible change to a different engine formula such as a return to naturally aspirated V8s or V10s came down to the possibility being made more feasible due to the introduction of sustainable fuels – considerably reducing the need to focus on fossil fuel efficiency, as well as significantly reducing costs by way of more simple engine architectures.

There would also be the desirable side effect of a return to the visceral screams and howls of a V8 or V10, with the 10-cylinder engine last used in F1 in 2005, with the V8 last used in 2013.

Added to that was the fact the upcoming regulations have resulted in significant compromises being required on the chassis and aerodynamic side in order to ensure the laptimes remain roughly comparable to today, albeit with this performance being delivered in a different fashion as active aerodynamics will see the cars switch between X-mode (low drag) and Z-mode (high downforce).

In July, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke with enthusiasm about the idea of the switch to a V8, saying it was the “right way to go” for Formula 1.

“The V8… is it happening?” he said during a round-table discussion with select media, including PlanetF1.com, at Silverstone.

“Yes, with the team now, I’m very optimistic, happy about it, and FOM (Formula One Management) is supportive.

“The teams are realising that it is the right way.

“When I brought up V6, V8, V10, or V12, it was an idea… it’s to sustain the business. The current engine is so complicated, you have no idea. And it is costly. R&D is reaching 200 million.

“An engine is costing approximately 1.8 to 2.1 million [dollars], so if we go on with a straight V8, many of the manufacturer and OEMS produce V8s in their cars, so commercially, it’s correct.

“How much do you drop it [the cost]? The target is more than 50 percent in everything. But then you sustain what you have. Then the teams can afford it.

“Much cheaper, lighter by 90 to 100 kilogrammes, which means that what we can add more safety in, which is worth 50 kilograms, is going to be even less.

“The worst thing to a driver is the mass weight, the car will be smaller and it will be better, and then the sound, you will have it.

“So, really, that is the way to go. It’s cutting costs. People think that Formula 1 is unlimited money, but not all the teams. So this is something now we are having the buy-in.”

