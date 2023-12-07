F1 engines: Which power unit manufacturer does each F1 team use?

For any team that wishes to achieve success in Formula 1, they cannot do so without a competitive power unit in their cars.

The Formula 1 grid is divided into works and customer teams when it comes to power units, with some manufacturing them for their own team and then selling to their customers to allow them to go racing.

The FIA has in recent years put regulations in place to ensure that a customer team gets the same quality of engine that the works outfit runs, with Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Renault the four current manufactures on the F1 grid. Let us then take a look through the 10 teams to identify which power unit they each use.

Red Bull

Engine used: Red Bull Powertrains [Honda]

After Honda’s failed McLaren reunion, the Japanese brand joined forces with Red Bull, initially linking up with their junior team Toro Rosso for 2018.

The main Red Bull team also took on the Honda power unit from 2019 as the union returned Red Bull and Honda to title-winning ways from 2021, with three Drivers’ and two Constructors’ titles claimed since.

Honda sits on an overall tally of 16 F1 titles, split evenly with eight Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship triumphs. They officially left in 2021, though their intellectual property transferred to the newly-formed Red Bull Powertrains for 2022 until 2025.

Mercedes

Engine used: Mercedes

The Mercedes power unit came out of the blocks firing on all cylinders at the start of the turbo-hybrid era, powering the team to eight Constructors’ Championship titles in a row between 2014-21.

It remains the most popular PU on the grid, powering the Mercedes works team and three customer outfits. A total of 13 Drivers’ and 10 Constructors’ titles have been won in F1 with the Mercedes PU.

Ferrari

Engine used: Ferrari

Ferrari are F1’s most iconic team, having been present on the grid ever since the first World Championship back in 1950.

The Ferrari engine powers the works team and multiple customers, an engine with 16 Constructors and 15 Drivers’ Championship wins to its name and almost 250 grand prix victories.

McLaren

Engine used: Mercedes

McLaren went through a sticky patch in the 2010s, with their return to Honda power failing to get anywhere near past glories, before a largely unsuccessful spell with the Renault power unit followed.

McLaren returned to Mercedes power as of 2021 and found stability once more, reigniting that title-winning alliance that ran from 1995-2014, as McLaren now climb the ranks again with sights set on fresh title glory, having signed a new deal to buy in the Mercedes engine through to the end of 2030.

Aston Martin

Engine used: Mercedes

Another team that relies on Mercedes power is Aston Martin, who like fellow customer McLaren, will be very satisfied with the quality of their purchase.

This has been a long-standing alliance, Aston Martin’s use of the Mercedes engine traceable back through various identities of the team all the way to Force India.

Alpine

Engine used: Renault

The final works team on the list is Alpine, who has exclusive use of the power unit from their parent brand Renault.

There is absolutely no shortage of title success over the history of the Renault PU, with 12 Constructors’ and 11 Drivers’ titles to its name, but recent years have seen Renault struggling to keep up with the engine performance of their rival manufacturers.

Williams

Engine used: Mercedes

Onto the final Mercedes customer, Williams has stuck with the Mercedes power unit throughout the V6 turbo-hybrid era, after making the switch from Renault for the start of the 2014 campaign.

In-keeping with fellow customers McLaren and Aston Martin, the strong performance and reliability of the Mercedes PU has also allowed for the green shoots of recovery to emerge at Williams.

AlphaTauri

Engine used: Red Bull Powertrains [Honda]

Red Bull sent their junior team to be the guinea pig for the Honda engine back in 2018, that campaign enough to convince the main team to follow suit. What a wise choice it was!

The standout Honda-powered moment for Red Bull’s development team was undoubtedly Pierre Gasly claiming victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

Sauber

Engine used: Ferrari

Onto the Ferrari engine customers now, starting with Sauber, who since 2010, through their BMW Sauber, Alfa Romeo and Sauber iterations, has continued to use the Ferrari PU.

A multi-time podium finisher with Ferrari power, Sauber are yet to claim the distinction of being a grand prix winner with the Prancing Horse in the back of their challenger.

Haas

Engine used: Ferrari

Haas take their relationship with Ferrari further than Sauber, as Haas’ technical partnership sees them rely on all permitted Ferrari parts, the power unit included.

This is a strategy which Haas has used ever since they joined the Formula 1 grid back in 2016.

