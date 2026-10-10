Louise Goodman, the popular former ITV F1 reporter, has announced that she will step down following this weekend’s BTCC season finale at Brands Hatch.

Goodman, 63, was a fixture of ITV’s coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom between 1997 and 2008, the year the broadcaster lost the live F1 rights to the BBC.

Former ITV F1 presenter Louise Goodman to step down from BTCC role

Along with lead presenter Steve Rider, Goodman opted to remain with ITV, playing an instrumental role in its coverage of the British Touring Car Championship.

Rider decided to retire halfway through the 2025 season, two years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Ahead of the final race of the 2026 BTCC season at Brands Hatch, Goodman has announced that she will step down from her BTCC role.

Goodman has continued to work in Formula 1, most recently at this year’s Australian Grand Prix, where she was spotted interviewing drivers on the Melbourne Walk at the entry to the paddock at Albert Park (below).

Audi F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg interviewed by former ITV F1 reporter Louise Goodman at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Goodman said: “I’ve decided to step down from ITV Sport’s team covering the British Touring Car Championship.

“It brings an end to an amazing chapter with ITV, which started almost exactly 30 years ago when they took a punt on a total novice and offered me a pit lane reporter role with their brand new F1 team.

“Since 2007, I have found a very happy, welcoming home in the BTCC paddock and I am going to deeply miss my brilliant, tight-knit immediate team, the wider ITV family, and the countless wonderful people who make up the BTCC and all the support paddocks.

“To everyone who has been a part of this ride – from F1 to touring cars, on screen, off screen, watching at home or just shouting at your telly when I call someone by the wrong name – thank you.

“Thank you for the fun, the friendships and most of all the fabulous racing.

“What a way to earn my pennies all these years. It’s been nothing short of amazing.”

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In a statement, ITV paid tribute to Goodman for helping to “break down barriers for women” in motorsport.

ITV said: “Goodman’s impact extended far beyond the questions she asked. She helped break down barriers for women in a traditionally male-dominated field, paving the way for future generations and inspiring many along the way.

“While Formula 1 introduced Goodman to a vast national and global audience, it was the British Touring Car Championship that would become the defining and most enduring chapter of her career.

“For almost two decades, Goodman has occupied the very centre of the BTCC paddock.

“Whether reporting live from a rain-soaked grid, capturing the immediate emotion of a first victory or calmly unpicking the aftermath of a controversial collision, Louise has always combined her undoubted talent and professionalism with an instinctive ability to put people at ease.

“Alongside the ITV Sport team, Goodman played an integral role in turning the championship’s coverage into a familiar Sunday sporting institution.

“Louise’s qualities made her one of the finest pit-lane reporters of her generation and one of the most popular figures ever to work in the British Touring Car Championship.

“Everyone across the BTCC, ITV Sport and the wider motorsport community extends their heartfelt thanks to Louise and wishes her every happiness for the future.”

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