F1 president makes major concession on future calendar as sport hits 24 races

F1 president Stefano Domenicali has suggested some of the European venues will be put into rotation from 2026 as Formula 1 looks to meet an increasing demand.

With the sport more popular than ever, it is understandable a number of grand prix promoters are eager to get their track on the calendar and look forward to the many financial benefits such a move would bring.

But with the sport already “over the limit” according to Max Verstappen, Domenicali says there will be some rotation in future years.

F1 calendar to rotate from 2025 season onwards

2026 already has a question mark next to it with both Barcelona and Madrid scheduled for that year, with two Spanish races contracted but no clarification yet as to which other race would make way.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is likely to fall off the schedule past that season but Domenicali has said others may do as well in order to give everyone a fair chance.

“That is a year where there will be a lot of grands prix, mainly in Europe, where we have different options that we can take,” he said when asked about 2026.

“I think Madrid shows one thing that was very important for us, to see that the attention of F1 is there, also in the old continent, where everyone was thinking, ‘Oh, you know, we need to move out of Europe, because there’s not anymore the interest.’ But we showed the opposite.

“I think in ’26, you’re going to see something interesting. We are discussing with other promoters in Europe to do something that will be announced soon.

“But Madrid will be a big boost. Because the event will be organised in a place where we’ll be around the convention area to allow the opportunity for fans to live that event in an incredible way.

“But the focus in Spain is in Barcelona. There is a big commitment to do a great grand prix there in the next couple of years.”

Contracts have been a big focus of F1 bosses of late and Silverstone’s recent 10-year renewal followed a similar pattern of long deals for the current holders.

“I think as always when we take the decision with regard to the renewal, there are a lot of elements that we need to consider,” Domenicali said. “First of all, of course, the financial aspect is relevant, no doubt.

“And the fact that we are able to stabilise with certain promoters, which we believe represent incredible opportunities, in terms of our stability in these markets, is a relevant element to consider.

“The fact that you have seen in the last couple of years that we were able to ratify incredible agreements with certain promoters means that is, from one side, of course, a very interesting financial package.

“But on the other side, an incredible opportunity to develop our business in other areas that are on top of the one that is related to the promotional fee. And that’s really our approach.”

