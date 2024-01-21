Hamilton trounces Schumacher, Ricciardo crushes Perez and more quick-fire F1 questions

We spoke to F1 fans at the Autosport International show and asked plenty of you some quick-fire questions.

Our presenters from On Track GP, our YouTube channel launched in collaboration between PlanetF1.com and DR Sports, were on the ground in Birmingham to get your opinions on who was better between certain drivers.

In our either/ors, Ayrton Senna came out comfortably on top against Alain Prost, Lewis Hamilton handily beat Michael Schumacher and, in the likely battle for the 2025 Red Bull seat, Daniel Ricciardo was a comfortable winner in fan opinions against Sergio Perez.

F1 fans choose between all-time greats, rookies and more in On Track GP poll

Possibly the greatest in-team duel in F1 history was discussed with fans, with a snap decision between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost resulting in a landslide victory for the Brazilian.

As one fan explained: “Senna for entertainment, pure entertainment. Prost was more technical, I would say Senna for pure entertainment.”

In an on-the-spot poll between the two seven-time F1 World Champions next, Hamilton and Schumacher, an early vote for the Ferrari legend was quickly overhauled by the Mercedes driver as more fans weighed in.

“Hamilton, but Schumacher for entertainment – especially off-track as well,” was the assessment from one supporter on that one.

A battle of Britain between Lando Norris and George Russell was also discussed, alongside a left-field duo in Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon, the current and prospective Red Bull drivers in Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, before a closely-fought and tighter-than-anticipated discussion about Max Verstappen and a Sebastian Vettel at his prime.

Watch the full video from On Track GP below to see what happened at Autosport International, and head to their channel to see their other videos from the event alongside their F1 content built up from the past year. Enjoy!

