Tuesday’s F1 news leads on Ralf Schumacher’s reaction to an apparent homophobic slur by the father of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

With David Coulthard leaping to the defence of Perez’s team-mate and F1 2024 champion elect Max Verstappen, let’s dive into the day’s main headlines…

F1 news: Ralf Schumacher, David Coulthard on Max Verstappen and more

Ralf Schumacher responds to apparent homophobic slur by Sergio Perez’s father

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has responded to an apparent homophobic slur made by the father of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Antonio Perez Garibay appeared to poke fun at Schumacher’s sexuality during a recent interview, quipping that the F1 pundit appeared to be “in love” with his son after questioning Perez’s place at the Red Bull team.

Schumacher announced earlier this year that he is in a same-sex relationship, with the former Jordan, Williams and Toyota star posting a response via social media.

David Coulthard highlights ‘prejudice problem’ with Max Verstappen

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has claimed that people have a “prejudice problem” if they cannot recognise the brilliance of Max Verstappen.

Verstappen claimed arguably the greatest victory of his F1 career at the recent Brazilian Grand Prix, winning from 17th on the grid to take a giant step towards a fourth consecutive World Championship.

Amid accusations of bias in the British media, Coulthard has argued that perceptions of Verstappen as a person should not cloud judgements of the racing driver.

Jacques Villeneuve: Lewis Hamilton’s ‘head and heart’ already at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s head and heart are already at Ferrari ahead of his F1 2025 move from Mercedes.

That is the opinion of Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 World Champion, who believes Hamilton is going through the motions right now as he prepares to leave Mercedes.

Hamilton has just three races left of his Mercedes career, starting at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, having announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025.

Toto Wolff clarifies Lewis Hamilton comments

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted he was not suggesting that Lewis Hamilton is in decline when he discussed the seven-time World Champion’s “shelf life.”

Wolff is quoted in a new book on the Mercedes team suggesting that “everyone has a shelf life” with some believing it to be a reference to a decline in Hamilton’s abilities.

Hamilton, who made his F1 debut at the age of 22 in 2007, will turn 40 in January.

Carlos Sainz stands by Williams move despite father’s Audi F1 advice

Carlos Sainz remains convinced that his decision to join Williams will prove the right one for the short-to-medium term, despite his father urging him to take a chance on the Audi F1 project.

Sainz announced during the summer break that he will join Williams for F1 2025, leaving Audi F1 to sign Gabriel Bortoleto as Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate for next season.

Sainz has revealed that his father and rally great Carlos Sainz Sr told him “a thousand times” how good Audi F1 will be in the future, but has no regrets about putting his faith in Williams.

