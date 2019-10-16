F1 reaches ‘agreement in principle’ for Miami GP

Formula 1 will head to Miami in May 2021 after Liberty Media reached an “agreement in principle” with Miami Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross for a Miami GP.

There has been talk for several years now about two F1 grands prix in the United States and it now looks as if that will happen in 2021.

The second US race will be run at the Hard Rock Stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, with Ross reportedly funding the construction of a custom track.

The track will be built on the stadium’s grounds, costing an estimated $40 million.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula One and Hard Rock Stadium have reached an agreement in principle to host the first-ever Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium,” Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel and F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches told Miami Herald.

“With an estimated annual impact of more than $400 million and 35,000 room nights, the Formula One Miami Grand Prix will be an economic juggernaut for South Florida each and every year.”

Garfinkel added: “We are deeply grateful to our fans, elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process.

“We look forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet for the first time to one of the world’s most iconic and glamorous regions.”

