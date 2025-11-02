Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas revealing his “scars” from a hazardous piece of F1 equipment as Lewis Hamilton speaks out after rumours about his Ferrari contract.

With a significant change potentially on the way for F1 2026, and Lawrence Stroll reacting to Adrian Newey’s impact at Aston Martin, here’s today’s roundup…

F1 aero rakes leave former Red Bull mechanic bearing ‘scars’

Calum Nicholas, the former Red Bull mechanic, has revealed that he has been left with scars from handling the ‘aero rakes’ used for F1 testing.

Nicholas spent a decade at Red Bull Racing between 2015 and 2025, working as a senior engine technician for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Nicholas described the aero rakes, used to study airflow during test sessions, as “thorny skin magnets.”

Lewis Hamilton defends slow start to Ferrari career

Lewis Hamilton has insisted that “Rome wasn’t built in a day” as he nears the end of a difficult first season with Ferrari.

It comes after reports earlier this week claimed that the seven-time world champion is unlikely to be offered a new contract when his current Ferrari deal expires.

Hamilton is yet to register a podium finish with Ferrari after 20 appearances.

Mandatory two pit stops on the way for F1 2026 season?

Formula 1 could introduce a rule forcing drivers to serve two mandatory pit stops per race soon as the F1 2026 season, PlanetF1.com understands.

It has been confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the concept is set to be tabled to the F1 Commission as a means of spicing up the track action.

Drivers and fans alike have been critical of the high number of one-stop races during the F1 2025 season.

Breakthrough in Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton relationship?

Jacques Villeneuve believes there has been a breakthrough in the relationship between rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The 1997 world champion and Sky F1 pundit says Hamilton is “finally respecting Max for what he’s achieving.”

The pair were embroiled in a bitter title battle during the 2021 season.

Lawrence Stroll hails ‘monumental’ Adrian Newey signing

Lawrence Stroll, the executive chairman of the Aston Martin F1 team, has described the signing of Adrian Newey as “monumental” to the squad’s future hopes.

Newey joined Aston Martin in the newly created role of managing technical partner in March after a highly successful stint with Red Bull.

The 66-year-old is currently leading the development of the AMR26, Aston Martin’s first car under the new F1 2026 regulations.

