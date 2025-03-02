Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes analysis of the Red Bull RB21 car after F1 2025 pre-season testing and Lewis Hamilton on Angela Cullen’s return to his inner circle at Ferrari.

Let’s sprint through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Red Bull RB21 under the microscope in F1 data analysis

F1 data analysis from pre-season testing has indicated that Red Bull are hiding the true pace of their RB21 car more than their rivals ahead of the start of the F1 2025 campaign.

Red Bull are arguably the biggest unknown entering the new season after losing their way dramatically in 2024, with Max Verstappen sealing a fourth consecutive World Championship despite suffering his longest winless streak in four years.

Our data analyst, Pablo Hidalgo, has studied the events of this week’s test in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton addresses Angela Cullen comeback

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton says he has been “having a blast” since Angela Cullen rejoined his inner circle ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Cullen has returned to Hamilton’s entourage as he prepares for his first season with Ferrari having been a key member of his team during his most successful years in F1 with Mercedes.

Cullen mysteriously split with Hamilton at the start of the 2023 campaign.

Christian Horner supports V10 engine return

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted the “purist” in him would like to see the return of the “sound of grand prix racing” amid debates around the potential reintroduction of V10 engines in Formula 1 in future.

PlanetF1.com revealed last month that the FIA is to set up a working group to evaluate a potential return to V10 engines in the future.

Renowned for their aggressive sound, V10 engines last appeared in F1 in 2005.

Damon Hill open to F1 team role after Sky F1 exit

Damon Hill, the 1996 World Champion, says he “would love” to hold a role with a current F1 team following his departure from Sky F1 at the end of 2024.

Hill parted company with Sky F1 in December having been a key figure in the broadcaster’s coverage since it adopted the live F1 broadcast rights in the United Kingdom at the beginning of 2012.

The former Williams and Jordan driver attracted controversy last year following criticism of Max Verstappen, the reigning World Champion.

Carlos Sainz rules out podiums, top-five finishes with Williams

Carlos Sainz has insisted he won’t be “on the podium or in the top five” in F1 2025 despite a promising pre-season test for Williams in Bahrain.

After finishing ninth in the Constructors’ standings in 2024, Williams enjoyed a solid test in Bahrain with some observers suggesting the team could emerge as the best of the rest behind McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Sainz is preparing for his first season with Williams having claimed four victories in a four-year spell with Ferrari between 2021 and 2024.

