The long-awaited Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt is months away from release, and the first video clip from the project has been released.

Now several years in development, the movie – aptly named ‘F1’ – is set to be released worldwide this summer.

F1 releases first look at Brad Pitt movie

The first teaser clip for the F1 movie has been released, offering fans an idea of what to expect when the movie hits theatres later this year.

The storyline of the F1 movie focuses on Pitt’s character, ‘Sonny Hayes’, who is a previously-retired Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement with the aim of mentoring Joshua Pierce, played by Damson Idris.

The snippet of the movie, which was shared by F1 on its social media channels, will also be aired in the pre-game coverage of the Super Bowl in the United States.

For the movie, Pitt learned how to drive a modified Formula 2 car, prepared by Mercedes, to film his role as a race driver for the ‘APX GP’ team.

Produced in collaboration with Apple, the F1 movie has also seen Lewis Hamilton get involved as he’s helped out as a producer and consultant on the project, by way of his production company Dawn Apollo Films.

Split across international and North American markets, the film will be available to view in international markets on 25 June 2025, before being released in North America two days later.

Check out the movie clip below!

Hamilton has said previously that his job in the movie had been “to try to call BS” on anything he felt was not authentic to the world of Formula 1, and explained that has extended to how the footage has been gathered from filming.

“Racing movies, I feel like it’s very, very hard to capture them,” Hamilton said when appearing on the hit YouTube series Hot Ones.

“You know, each year you have to do filming [where] you’re following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it’s hard to catch that capture the speed.

“You know, you can’t have a truck following filming us at 200 miles an hour, so it’s all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real-time, real speed.

“I think if you go back to like Steve McQueen, for example, back then they would have men laying on the front of the car with the camera, you know, like, or have a big camera on top of the helmet, where now we’ve got all this amazing new technology.

“So I feel like Joe [Joseph Kosinski, director, ed.], honestly, I think he’s going to blow people away.”

