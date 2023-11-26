2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Race results and standings

The results are in from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a mammoth 2023 season has drawn to a close.

It was perhaps fitting that Max Verstappen took a comfortable win for Red Bull, his 19th in 22 races and capping off one of the most dominant seasons in Formula 1 history.

Charles Leclerc and George Russell completed the podium, as Mercedes held onto second place in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of Ferrari.

Max Verstappen eases to Abu Dhabi victory under the lights

Verstappen scampered away from the start but fended off multiple challenges from Leclerc on the first lap, the Ferrari driver trying moves down the inside at Turns 1, 6 and 9, but the Red Bull driver was able to hold onto his lead.

Lando Norris jumped into the podium positions after getting past George Russell at the start before Oscar Piastri a few laps later, with the drivers settling into a rhythm around Abu Dhabi in the early stages.

The key Constructors’ battle between Ferrari and Mercedes meant that every single place counted for those four drivers on track, with Russell eventually finding his way past Piastri around the outside of Turn 9, before a slow stop for Norris allowed Russell to jump up into the net podium places.

Further back, Lewis Hamilton nudged the back of Pierre Gasly under braking into Turn 6 after the Alpine driver locked up, with Hamilton opting to continue with his damaged front wing though admittedly with a loss of front-end stability.

There was a hairy moment later in the race between Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as the Aston Martin driver appeared to ease off the throttle heading into Turn 5, Hamilton claiming he was brake tested by his long-time rival, but no investigation was necessary, according to the FIA.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Sergio Perez was the man on the move throughout the race however, starting from ninth and making overtakes to force his way up the field, pitting late from second on the road and looking to recover for a potential podium of his own.

His bump with Norris at the Turn 6 hairpin saw the stewards investigate him over potentially causing a collision, and subsequently given a five-second penalty that would likely scupper his excellent drive up to that point.

That did not stop Perez from passing George Russell on the road four laps from the end, and left him an oppportunity to build up a five-second buffer to try and nab the final podium position.

Leclerc, desperate to try and help Perez on his way for the Constructors’ Championship, allowed the Red Bull driver by in the knowledge he would retake the position when the five-second penalty was applied.

Critically, Russell stayed within that five-second buffer and that combined with Hamilton’s P9 finish meant Mercedes held onto P2 in the Constructors’ standings.

2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results



1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull 1:27:02.624 58 laps

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +17.993

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +20.328

4 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +21.453

5 Lando NORRIS McLaren +24.284

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +31.487

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +39.512

8 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +43.088

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +44.424

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +55.632

11 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +56.229

12 Esteban OCON Alpine +66.373

13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +70.360

14 Alexander ALBON Williams +73.184

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +83.696

16 Logan SARGEANT Williams +87.791

17 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +89.422

18 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari —

19 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1 lap

20 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +1 lap

2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 575 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 285 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 234 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 206 5 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 206 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 205 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 200 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes 175 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 97 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 74 11 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 62 12 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 58 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 17 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 9 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 6 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 3 20 Liam Lawson NZL AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 1 22 Nyck de Vries NED AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0

2023 F1 Constructors’ Championship – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 860 2 Mercedes 409 3 Ferrari 406 4 McLaren Mercedes 302 5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 280 6 Alpine Renault 120 7 Williams Mercedes 28 8 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 25 9 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 10 Haas Ferrari 12

Read next: Christian Horner’s in the money as Fernando Alonso lashes out at FIA – F1 news round-up