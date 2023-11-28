F1 results: 2023 Abu Dhabi post-season young driver and tyre test

The final day of F1 action in 2023 is halfway over already, here are the latest results and times from testing in Abu Dhabi.

All 10 F1 teams have stayed out in Abu Dhabi to take part in a one-day test at the Yas Marina Circuit, to conclude the year’s on-track activities.

The purpose of the track time is to carry out two tests simultaneously. One is the Pirelli tyre test, carried out by the usual race drivers, and the other is the Young Driver test – a car from each team is handed over for track time for a junior driver with two Grands Prix experience or less.

A routine morning of F1 testing in Abu Dhabi

The session was initially delayed by 25 minutes due to the Medical Helicopter not showing up in time for a 9am green flag, while a water leak under the W Hotel bridge at Turns 13/14 resulted in a further 24-minute stoppage.

All in all, it was otherwise a clockwork morning, with no incidents on track. Carlos Sainz set the pace with a 1:24.799 in his final outing in the Ferrari SF-23, with Sergio Perez some eight-tenths of a second slower.

Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren, a further two-tenths behind.

Of the Young Drivers, Felipe Drugovich set the pace in his Aston Martin as he put in a 1:26.265 to go fourth overall, ahead of Robert Shwartzman in the second Ferrari.

Everyone got some decent lap counts up on the board, aside from new F2 Champion Theo Pourchaire. The French driver could only complete 12 laps before a technical issue on his Alfa Romeo meant he spent most of the morning sitting in the pits.

F1 Abu Dhabi testing results (1pm times)

1. Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:24.799 69 Laps 2. Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:25.724 49 Laps 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:25.930 48 Laps 4. Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 1:26.265 53 Laps 5. Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 1:26.267 60 Laps 6. George Russell Mercedes 1:26.283 58 Laps 7. Jake Dennis Red Bull 1:26.441 61 Laps 8. Pato O’Ward McLaren 1:26.499 72 Laps 9. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.775 34 Laps 10. Franco Colapinto Williams 1:26.832 65 Laps 11. Oliver Bearman Haas 1:26.928 45 Laps 12. Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:26.958 63 Laps 13. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:26.965 55 Laps 14. Frederik Vesti Mercedes 1:27.041 58 Laps 15. Jack Doohan Alpine 1:27.176 53 Laps 16. Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 1:27.368 54 Laps 17. Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 1:27.783 12 Laps 18. Alex Albon Williams 1:27.824 51 Laps 19. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:28.747 54 Laps 20. Ayumu Iwasa AlphaTauri 1:30.538 41 Laps

