Here are the complete results from the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, which has been won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen led the Brazilian Grand Prix from start to finish, with the Red Bull driver going unchallenged beyond a moment or two of attack from McLaren’s Lando Norris in the early laps.

The race began in dramatic circumstances as a crash at Turn 1 eliminated Williams’ Alex Albon and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, while Charles Leclerc didn’t even start the race from the front row due to a suspected hydraulic issue on his Ferrari that resulted in him crashing into the tyre barriers on the formation lap.

Max Verstappen controls proceedings at Brazilian Grand Prix

Having started from pole position, Verstappen slowly but surely eased away from Norris through the first half of the race, with the order going unchanged through the first pit stop sequence.

Verstappen and Norris were in a league of their own out front, with no one else even close throughout as a result of Leclerc’s retirement – meaning it was Fernando Alonso who was the closest challenger to the leading duo, albeit a long way back.

Alonso had to weather a sustained attack from Sergio Perez as the Red Bull driver enjoyed a much stronger race than any of his recent efforts, but the Mexican had to wait until the penultimate lap to find a way past the Spaniard despite having 15 laps or so of DRS assistance in the closing stages of the race.

However, Alonso didn’t give up and latched back on for a thrilling final attack on the very last lap and managed to steal the podium place back from Perez within sight of the chequered flag as the pair had a drag race across the finish line to be separated by just 0.053 seconds at the finish line.

With the podium occupied by Verstappen, Norris, and Alonso, it was a result that steadies the ship for Perez for second place in the Drivers’ Championship as Lewis Hamilton could only finish in eighth in what was a dismal day for Mercedes’ performance. Alonso had to settle for fourth –

Highlighting Aston Martin’s improvement, Lance Stroll finished fifth and ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly finished seventh, while AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda was ninth ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in the final points place.

The retirements, aside from those wiped out at the start, included both Alfa Romeo drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, and Mercedes’ George Russell. The Alfas were retired due to an unspecified technical issue, while Russell was withdrawn due to an imminent power unit failure.

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen dominates but Alonso v Perez steals the show

2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Results – Interlagos

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 71 Laps

2. Lando Norris McLaren +8.277

3. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +34.155 4. Sergio Perez Red Bull +34.208 5. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +40.845 6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +50.188

7. Pierre Gasly Alpine +56.093

8. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +62.859

9. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +69.880

10. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap

11. Logan Sargeant Williams +1 Lap

12. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 Lap

13. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1 Lap

14. Oscar Piastri McLaren +1 Lap

15. George Russell Mercedes DNF

16. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo DNF

17. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF

18. Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF

19. Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF

20. Alex Albon Williams DNF



2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Brazilian Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 524 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 258 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 226 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 198 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 195 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 192 7 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 170 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes 156 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 87 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 63 11 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 62 12 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 46 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 13 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 9 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 6 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 3 20 Liam Lawson NZL AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 1 22 Nyck De Vries NED AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0

2023 F1 Constructors’ Championship – Brazilian Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 782 2 Mercedes 382 3 Ferrari 362 4 McLaren Mercedes 282 5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 261 6 Alpine Renault 108 7 Williams Mercedes 28 8 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 21 9 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 10 Haas Ferrari 12

Read Next: Martin Brundle and Machine Gun Kelly clash on Brazilian GP grid