2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Race results and standings

Check out the complete results from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which proved a thrilling affair as Max Verstappen took a dramatic win.

The Dutch driver may have taken yet another win to lead a Red Bull 1-3, but Verstappen had to work very hard for the win as the Las Vegas Grand Prix unfolded into a thriller.

Verstappen seized the lead of the race at the start through a controversial move on Charles Leclerc into Turn 1, but the Ferrari driver was able to come back at him during the quarter of the race to retake the lead.

Max Verstappen wins in Las Vegas thriller

With early damage resulting in a pitstop for Sergio Perez under the Virtual Safety Car, a later Safety Car bunched the field back up. Verstappen attempted to scamper away from Leclerc quickly as he was given a five-second time penalty for pushing Leclerc off at Turn 1, but the Monegasque driver wasn’t to be deterred as he overtook Verstappen just before the Dutch driver’s stop.

With Verstappen falling as low as 11th following his stop, his recovery had him going up against Mercedes’ George Russell. The British driver appeared not to see Verstappen as the Red Bull attacked, with Verstappen picking up front wing damage as the pair made contact.

Debris from the contact resulted in another Safety Car, with Red Bull choosing to pit both of their drivers – Ferrari keeping Leclerc out on track as he had pitted later than both.

It set up a thrilling Red Bull/Leclerc battle in the closing stages, with Perez initially leading ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen. But both managed to overtake the Mexican again, before Verstappen hunted down and passed Leclerc for the lead.

An error from Leclerc then allowed Perez through into second, setting up a Red Bull 1-2 once again.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

F1 records: The drivers with the longest points-scoring streaks in history

Verstappen thus cantered out the final laps to lead by over five seconds, but backed off significantly to give Perez a tow on the final lap to help the Mexican resist a late charge from Leclerc. However, Leclerc managed to take the position on the final lap to deny Red Bull the 1-2 finish.

Perez’s P3 finish secured him second place in the Drivers’ Championship, meaning Red Bull secured 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship for the first time in their history.

Esteban Ocon claimed fourth for Alpine ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. Carlos Sainz was sixth for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a mid-race puncture to finish sixth for Mercedes.

The only retirements were for AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, while Lando Norris has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks following an early crash for the McLaren driver.

Read Next: Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen triumphs in chaotic race to keep winning streak alive

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 50 Laps

2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2.070

3. Sergio Perez Red Bull +2.241

4. Esteban Ocon Alpine +18.665

5. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +20.067

6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +20.834

7. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +21.755

8. George Russell Mercedes +23.091

9. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +25.964

10. Oscar Piastri McLaren +29.496

11. Pierre Gasly Alpine +34.270

12. Alex Albon Williams +43.398

13. Kevin Magnussen Haas +44.825

14. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +48.525

15. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +50.162

16. Logan Sargeant Williams +50.882

17. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +85.350

18. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +4 Laps

19. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +5 Laps

20. Lando Norris McLaren DNF



2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Las Vegas Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 549 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 273 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 232 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 200 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 200 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 195 7 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 188 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes 160 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 89 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 73 11 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 62 12 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 58 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 13 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 9 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 6 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 3 20 Liam Lawson NZL AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 1 22 Nyck De Vries NED AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0

2023 F1 Constructors’ Championship – Las Vegas Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 822 2 Mercedes 392 3 Ferrari 388 4 McLaren Mercedes 284 5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 273 6 Alpine Renault 120 7 Williams Mercedes 28 8 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 21 9 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 10 Haas Ferrari 12

Read Next: Max Verstappen sends message to FIA following Las Vegas Grand Prix penalty