F1 results: Timings from Qatar Grand Prix qualifying

Qualifying is in the books at the Lusail International Circuit and the grid is set for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso set the early Q1 pace on the soft rubber, delivering a 1:25.685 as the chasing pack went to work.

Red Bull’s dominant Championship leader Max Verstappen rose to the challenge with greatest efficiency, topping Q1 with a one-tenth buffer over McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll and Logan Sargeant suffered elimination.

In Q2, there was more pain for Sergio Perez as he was knocked out following a deleted lap time relegating him to P13 on the grid. Carlos Sainz was another big-name exit with Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg also joining them on the sidelines. Lewis Hamilton was the surprise pace-setter in Q2.

But normal service resumed in Q3 as Max Verstappen took a very comfortable pole position, finishing two tenths clear of Lando Norris, who would go on to have his lap time deleted. That promoted George Russell to the front row. Oscar Piastri also saw a lap time deleted from exceeding track limits, boosting Hamilton, Alonso and Leclerc up the order.

Q1 results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:25.007

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.124

3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.216

4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.259

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.327

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.445

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.559

8 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.704

9 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.801

10 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.897

11 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.984

12 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1.031

13 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +1.051

14 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +1.069

15 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.111

16 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.203

17 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.338

18 Liam LAWSON AlphaTauri +1.628

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +2.039

20 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +2.425

Q2 results

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 1:24.381

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.102

3 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.304

4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.343

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.446

6 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.537

7 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.547

8 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.698

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.860

10 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.916

11 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.920

12 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.947

13 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +1.081

14 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.326

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.402

Q3 results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:23.778

2 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.441

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.527

4 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.591

5 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.646

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.762

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.775

8 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.985

9 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1.280

10 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.296