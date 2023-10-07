F1 results: Timings from the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Shootout

The F1 results keep coming at Qatar, this time the Sprint Shootout has been taking place to set the grid for Saturday’s Sprint race.

Friday’s qualifying session set the grid for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, but Saturday is all about the Sprint, with the Shootout setting the grid for the Sprint itself later on Saturday.

There was a significant track change before the session, as the track limits were moved in by 80cm at Turns 12 and 13 to try and discourage drivers from heading so wide on the kerbs, keeping their tyres intact in the process.

This came in the wake of the FIA announcing that there is likely to be a mandatory three-stop race on Sunday, after Pirelli spotted microscopic issues on the tyres after 20 laps of running, which delayed the start of the shootout.

Track limits continued to play their part in the Sprint Shootout, however, with Logan Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda both having lap times deleted that would have seen them get through into SQ2 – and for Sargeant, the denial of a time that would have seen him out-qualify Alex Albon for the first time at Williams.

Lance Stroll, who aired his frustrations after going out in Q1 on Friday, was out again in SQ1 on Saturday.

Continuing on the theme of lap time deletions, Lewis Hamilton had his best effort deleted in SQ2, which saw him drop out and will see him start P12 later on Saturday.

Liam Lawson had gone only a few hundredths slower than Hamilton in his AlphaTauri, but admitted he “f***ed up” in running wide and had his best time deleted.

And in SQ3, Max Verstappen’s quickest time initially was deleted, and he could only go third fastest behind the McLaren duo, with Oscar Piastri set to start on pole in the Sprint after Lando Norris ran wide at the final corner on his final flying effort.

It’s all set up for a thoroughly entertaining Sprint later on Saturday, with an all-McLaren front row to look forward to.

F1 results: 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Shootout

1 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren 1:24.454

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.082

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.192

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.387

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.701

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.793

7 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.866

8 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.928

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin NO TIME

10 Esteban OCON Alpine NO TIME

11 Pierre GASLY Alpine 1:25.706

12 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.276

13 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.550

14 Liam LAWSON AlphaTauri +0.898

15 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo +28.860

16 Lance STROLL Aston Martin 1:26.849

17 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.013

18 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.077

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +0.589

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +38.892

