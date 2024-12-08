2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – F1 race results and final standings for F1 2024 season

The F1 results are in after the drivers crossed the line during a dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

It was all on the line in the Constructors’ Championship, there were battles up and down the field to sort out and there were farewells to be had throughout as the season concluded.

Lando Norris wins in dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris led off the line in Abu Dhabi, but Max Verstappen tagged the rear tyre of Oscar Piastri as he made a move for P2, spinning both drivers around in the process.

Contact for Sergio Perez further back with Valtteri Bottas also put him out of the race, while Charles Leclerc leapt up from P19 to P8 within a lap as Ferrari looked to close a 21-point gap to McLaren in the Constructors’ standings.

With Verstappen handed a 10-second penalty for his collision with Piastri, and the McLaren driver given a 10-second punishment of his own for a separate piece of contact with Franco Colapinto, this put him out of contention for major points early on – putting more pressure on Norris to keep hold of the lead for those vital points.

What’s next after the conclusion of the F1 2024 season?

A vital two-second stop from McLaren helped Norris strategically, but Carlos Sainz was keeping the race leader in sight in his last outing for Ferrari as he looked to claw back any advantage he could.

By going long on the hard tyres in his first stint, Lewis Hamilton – in his last race with Mercedes – was the last driver to stop and after starting 16th, he re-emerged from the pits in P7, looking to make his way further up the field.

He climbed back into the top five for Mercedes on his final outing for the team with which he has enjoyed so much success, but at the front, it was Norris who held on for victory that clinched McLaren’s first Constructors’ title since 1998.

Both Ferrari drivers joined him on the podium under the lights at Yas Marina, as we say goodbye to the marathon 2024 season.

F1 results: 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix classification

1 Lando Norris McLaren 58 laps

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +5.832

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +31.928

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +36.483

5 George Russell Mercedes +37.538

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +49.847

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +72.560

8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +75.554

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +82.373

10 Oscar Piastri McLaren +83.821

11 Alexander Albon Williams +1 lap

12 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1 lap

13 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1 lap

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap

15 Jack Doohan Alpine +1 lap

16 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap

Did not finish

Valtteri Bottas, Sauber, crash damage

Franco Colapinto, Williams, crash damage

Sergio Perez, Red Bull, crash damage

F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship: Final standings

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 437 points

2 Lando Norris McLaren 374

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 356

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 292

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 290

6 George Russell Mercedes 245

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 223

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull 152

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 70

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 42

11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 41

12 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB 30

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24

14 Esteban Ocon Alpine 23

15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 16

16 Alex Albon Williams 12

17 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB 12

18 Oliver Bearman Haas 7

19 Franco Colapinto Williams 5

20 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 4

21 Liam Lawson VCARB 4

22 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

23 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

24 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship: Final standings

1 McLaren 666

2 Ferrari 652

3 Red Bull 589

4 Mercedes 468

5 Aston Martin 94

6 Alpine 65

7 Haas 58

8 VCARB 46

9 Williams 17

10 Sauber 4

