2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Yas Marina)

Jamie Woodhouse
Yas Marina Circuit lit up for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

Lando Norris and McLaren struck back against Ferrari in FP2 as a thrilling Abu Dhabi GP Constructors’ title decider looms. 

Norris headed a McLaren one-two as Friday practice came to a close in Abu Dhabi, while for Max Verstappen – who has secured his fourth straight World title this year – he was down in P17 with his understeering Red Bull.

Advantage McLaren in Abu Dhabi?

After an FP1 which featured a heavy rookie driver presence, it was back to the regular line-ups for FP2.

The medium tyre was the compound of choice for the opening stages with Lando Norris leading the way from Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc – carrying a 10-place grid drop for taking a new battery – and Carlos Sainz, Norris two-tenths up the road.

But as the session ticked beyond halfway, the softs were called back into action and Norris set a 1:23.517 as the new benchmark to chase. Oscar Piastri arrived on the scene to make it a McLaren one-two with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg flying high in P3.

Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

Full FP2 standings

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.517
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.234
3 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.462
4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.582
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.602
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.684
7 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.713
8 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.718
9 Alexander Albon Williams +0.752
10 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.980
11 Liam Lawson RB +0.986
12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.000
13 George Russell Mercedes +1.017
14 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.038
15 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.040
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.057
17 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.081
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.169
19 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.444
20 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.748

