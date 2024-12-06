2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Yas Marina)
Lando Norris and McLaren struck back against Ferrari in FP2 as a thrilling Abu Dhabi GP Constructors’ title decider looms.
Norris headed a McLaren one-two as Friday practice came to a close in Abu Dhabi, while for Max Verstappen – who has secured his fourth straight World title this year – he was down in P17 with his understeering Red Bull.
Advantage McLaren in Abu Dhabi?
After an FP1 which featured a heavy rookie driver presence, it was back to the regular line-ups for FP2.
The medium tyre was the compound of choice for the opening stages with Lando Norris leading the way from Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc – carrying a 10-place grid drop for taking a new battery – and Carlos Sainz, Norris two-tenths up the road.
But as the session ticked beyond halfway, the softs were called back into action and Norris set a 1:23.517 as the new benchmark to chase. Oscar Piastri arrived on the scene to make it a McLaren one-two with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg flying high in P3.
Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.
Full FP2 standings
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.517
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.234
3 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.462
4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.582
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.602
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.684
7 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.713
8 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.718
9 Alexander Albon Williams +0.752
10 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.980
11 Liam Lawson RB +0.986
12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.000
13 George Russell Mercedes +1.017
14 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.038
15 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.040
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.057
17 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.081
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.169
19 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.444
20 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.748
