2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Yas Marina)

Lando Norris and McLaren struck back against Ferrari in FP2 as a thrilling Abu Dhabi GP Constructors’ title decider looms.

Norris headed a McLaren one-two as Friday practice came to a close in Abu Dhabi, while for Max Verstappen – who has secured his fourth straight World title this year – he was down in P17 with his understeering Red Bull.

Advantage McLaren in Abu Dhabi?

After an FP1 which featured a heavy rookie driver presence, it was back to the regular line-ups for FP2.

The medium tyre was the compound of choice for the opening stages with Lando Norris leading the way from Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc – carrying a 10-place grid drop for taking a new battery – and Carlos Sainz, Norris two-tenths up the road.

But as the session ticked beyond halfway, the softs were called back into action and Norris set a 1:23.517 as the new benchmark to chase. Oscar Piastri arrived on the scene to make it a McLaren one-two with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg flying high in P3.

Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

Full FP2 standings

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:23.517

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.234

3 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.462

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.582

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.602

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.684

7 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.713

8 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.718

9 Alexander Albon Williams +0.752

10 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.980

11 Liam Lawson RB +0.986

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.000

13 George Russell Mercedes +1.017

14 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.038

15 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.040

16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.057

17 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.081

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.169

19 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.444

20 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.748

