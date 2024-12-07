2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Yas Marina)

Here are the complete results from the third and final practice session at Yas Marina ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren underlined strong pace to head into qualifying as favourites for the Constructors’ Championship after showing a clean pair of heels to the rest of the field in final practice at Yas Marina.

Oscar Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 in final practice

With hot and dry conditions unsurprisingly awaiting the drivers at the start of the final practice session at Yas Marina, track temperatures were tipping off 40 degrees celsius as the pitlane opened.

Third practice, taking place in such hot conditions, isn’t representative of the conditions which qualifying and the race will be held in, and the first half hour of FP3 played out in nondescript fashion as the drivers settled into the groove.

At the halfway point of the session, it was Kevin Magnussen who led the way for Haas – taking over at the front from Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Magnussen’s effort on the soft tyre was enough to keep him ahead of Max Verstappen’s first efforts for Red Bull, while McLaren’s Lando Norris slotted into third ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

With 17 minutes to go, Alex Albon popped to the top with a 1:24/378 to pip Magnussen’s time by just under a tenth, while Verstappen’s efforts to improve were hampered by a wayward moment at the Turn 4 hairpin and a track limits time deletion.

Alon returned to the pits, reporting that the balance had “shifted like crazy” during the run, while Piastri and Russell attempted to beat the Williams’ time.

Both succeeded, with Piastri setting a 1:23.433 to go almost seven-tenths clear of Russell, as the times began to tumble. Verstappen went third-quickest, but complained about a lack of bite from the front end – suggesting some glazing on the front brakes.

Norris then made it a McLaren 1-2 as he went two-tenths behind Piastri, while Leclerc sounded crestfallen on team radio – his efforts put him ninth in the standings, seven-tenths off the pace shown by Piastri.

With McLaren hanging on to claim the 1-2, it was Lewis Hamilton who ended the session as the closest challenge as the Mercedes man carried out his final practice with the Brackley-based squad.

Verstappen was fourth, ahead of Sainz, Russell, and the Haas duo.

2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: FP3 Results

Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:23.433

Lando Norris McLaren +0.193

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.390

Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.411

Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.438

George Russell Mercedes +0.642

Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.660

Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.661

Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.665

Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.850

Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.910

Alex Albon Williams +0.945

Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.975

Jack Doohan Alpine +1.001

Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.020

Liam Lawson VCARB +1.046

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.086

Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.098

Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.235 Franco Colapinto Williams +1.333

Read Next: Russell and Verstappen hatchet buried? New F1 drivers’ image emerges