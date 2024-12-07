2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Yas Marina)
Here are the complete results from the third and final practice session at Yas Marina ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
McLaren underlined strong pace to head into qualifying as favourites for the Constructors’ Championship after showing a clean pair of heels to the rest of the field in final practice at Yas Marina.
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren 1-2 in final practice
With hot and dry conditions unsurprisingly awaiting the drivers at the start of the final practice session at Yas Marina, track temperatures were tipping off 40 degrees celsius as the pitlane opened.
Third practice, taking place in such hot conditions, isn’t representative of the conditions which qualifying and the race will be held in, and the first half hour of FP3 played out in nondescript fashion as the drivers settled into the groove.
At the halfway point of the session, it was Kevin Magnussen who led the way for Haas – taking over at the front from Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
Magnussen’s effort on the soft tyre was enough to keep him ahead of Max Verstappen’s first efforts for Red Bull, while McLaren’s Lando Norris slotted into third ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.
With 17 minutes to go, Alex Albon popped to the top with a 1:24/378 to pip Magnussen’s time by just under a tenth, while Verstappen’s efforts to improve were hampered by a wayward moment at the Turn 4 hairpin and a track limits time deletion.
Alon returned to the pits, reporting that the balance had “shifted like crazy” during the run, while Piastri and Russell attempted to beat the Williams’ time.
Both succeeded, with Piastri setting a 1:23.433 to go almost seven-tenths clear of Russell, as the times began to tumble. Verstappen went third-quickest, but complained about a lack of bite from the front end – suggesting some glazing on the front brakes.
Norris then made it a McLaren 1-2 as he went two-tenths behind Piastri, while Leclerc sounded crestfallen on team radio – his efforts put him ninth in the standings, seven-tenths off the pace shown by Piastri.
With McLaren hanging on to claim the 1-2, it was Lewis Hamilton who ended the session as the closest challenge as the Mercedes man carried out his final practice with the Brackley-based squad.
Verstappen was fourth, ahead of Sainz, Russell, and the Haas duo.
2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: FP3 Results
- Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:23.433
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.193
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.390
- Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.411
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.438
- George Russell Mercedes +0.642
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.660
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.661
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.665
- Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.850
- Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.910
- Alex Albon Williams +0.945
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.975
- Jack Doohan Alpine +1.001
- Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.020
- Liam Lawson VCARB +1.046
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.086
- Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.098
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.235
- Franco Colapinto Williams +1.333
