2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Yas Marina)

For the final time in F1 2024, qualifying is underway as the drivers tackle Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

Haas continued their strong form from practice, which led to a very busy track for the final Q1 runs with few deeming themselves safe.

And on his final qualifying appearance with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton fell at the Q1 hurdle. “Yeah, I messed that up big time,” he admitted after a bollard hit by Kevin Magnussen got stuck under Hamilton’s Mercedes, P18 marking his lowest ever Abu Dhabi GP grid slot.

Alex Albon, Zhou Guanyu, Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan joined Hamilton in elimination.

Onto Q2 and Leclerc was due to top the session, but after his lap time was deleted for track limits at Turn 1, that demoted him to P14, which will become P20 and last after his 10-place penalty for taking a new battery is added. Disaster for Ferrari in the Constructors’ battle.

Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen were also out.

More to follow…

Q2 timings

1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:22.985

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.013

3 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.055

4 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.101

5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.113

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.214

7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.283

8 George Russell Mercedes +0.298

9 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.356

10 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.394

11 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.434

12 Liam Lawson RB +0.487

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.799

14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.848

15 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.892

Q1 timings

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.302

2 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.179

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.185

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.214

5 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.246

6 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.257

7 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +0.330

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.338

9 George Russell Mercedes +0.376

10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.380

11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.420

12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.427

13 Liam Lawson RB +0.431

14 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.433

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.492

16 Alexander Albon Williams +0.519

17 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +0.578

18 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.585

19 Franco Colapinto Williams +0.610

20 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.803