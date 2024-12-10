2024 Abu Dhabi test: F1 results from the final day of on-track action (Yas Marina)

Charles Leclerc topped the time as drivers took to the Yas Marina circuit for post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz was the focus of the day as he took to the Williams car for the first time but he was not the only driver in a new car.

2024 Abu Dhabi test F1 results

Nico Hulkenberg was in the Sauber for the first time since 2013 while Yuki Tsunoda got his long-awaited Red Bull test.

There was also plenty of new faces on show with Pato O’Ward, Isack Hadjar and Luke Browning also getting a run around.

2024 Abu Dhabi test: F1 results in full with laps completed in brackets

1 C. LECLERC FERRARI 1:23.510 (134)

2 SAINZ WILLIAMS 1:23.635 (146)

3 RUSSELL MERCEDES 1:23.789 (134)

4 HULKENBERG HAAS 1:23.856 (113)

5 ANTONELLI MERCEDES 1:23.873 (62)

6 IWASA RACING BULLS 1:24.100 (110)

7 O’WARD MCLAREN 1:24.222 (116)

8 DOOHAN ALPINE 1:24.268 (137)

9 ARON ALPINE 1:24.275 (121)

10 OCON HAAS 1:24.305 (119)

11 BROWNING WILLIAMS 1:24.375 (105)

12 HIRAKAWA HAAS 1:24.435 (133)

13 LAWSON RACING BULLS 1:24.440 (159)

14 A. LECLERC FERRARI 1:24.576 (68)

15 HADJAR RACING BULLS 1:24.632 (125)

16 NORRIS MCLAREN 1:24.678 (84)

17 TSUNODA RED BULL 1:24.689 (127)

18 BORTOLETO STAKE 1:24.738 (130)

19 PIASTRI MCLAREN 1:24.838 (72)

20 CRAWFORD ASTON MARTIN 1:24.997 (109)

21 DRUGOVICH ASTON MARTIN 1:25.014 (146)

22 VESTI MERCEDES 1:25.159 (55)

23 FUOCO FERRARI 1:25.238 (73)