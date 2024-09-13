2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Baku)

Here are the complete results from the second practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

Charles Leclerc bounced back from his FP1 crash and a “bent” steering wheel to set the pace in Friday’s second practice ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc tops the timesheet in FP2

With the track temperature hitting 38’C, FP2 got underway with Max Verstappen in his upgraded RB20 and its new floor picking up where he left off in the early session.

P1 in the early running, the Dutchman was overhauled by his team-mate Sergio Perez while Charles Leclerc, despite being P3, complained that his Ferrari was “bent somewhere” before frustratingly adding that it was “impossible” that Ferrari couldn’t see it on the data.

There were also issues over at Mercedes with George Russell stuck in the garage due to an engine change, however, for Williams there was better news with Franco Colapinto, who crashed in FP1, out on track 15 minutes into the session.

The big numbers ahead of the Azerbaijan GP

As the drivers laid down the laps, trips up the escape roads and the subsequent yellow flags were prevalent, including one for reigning World Champion Verstappen.

Halfway through the session, Carlos Sainz was up in P1 with a 1:43.950, putting him 0.033s up on Oscar Piastri with Verstappen a further 0.04s. Leclerc was in the pits surrounded by a red wall of Ferrari mechanics as the team tried to resolve his steering issue.

However, back on track with a fresh set of soft tyres on his SF-24, Leclerc clocked a 1:43.484 to beat Perez by a mere 0.006s. Hamilton was third, 0.06s down.

Sainz was fourth fastest ahead of Piastri while Verstappen was only P6, 0.545s off the pace. Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg and Russell were next in line with the Briton covering just 16 laps with a late call to box as Mercedes noted an issue with the car. Oliver Bearman completed the top ten for Haas.

As for Lando Norris, the championship hopeful was only P17.

Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen misses top five as Charles Leclerc mounts FP2 fightback

Times

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.484 19 laps

2 Sergio Perez Red Bull + 0.006 22 laps

3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 0.066 21 laps

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari + 0.466 24 laps

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 0.499 24 laps

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull + 0.545 23 laps

7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 0.609 22 laps

8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas + 0.991 23 laps

9 George Russell Mercedes + 1.052 16 laps

10 Oliver Bearman Haas + 1.063 23 laps

11 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB + 1.161 23 laps

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 1.199 24 laps

13 Alex Albon Williams + 1.253 24 laps

14 Franco Colapinto Williams + 1.265 22 laps

15 Valtteri Bottas kick Sauber + 1.301 23 laps

16 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB + 1.572 25 laps

17 Lando Norris McLaren + 1.672 24 laps

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 1.907 21 laps

19 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 2.326 23 laps

20 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber + 2.463 23 laps

