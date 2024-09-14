2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Baku)

The F1 results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix are unfolding from the Baku City Circuit, one of the longest laps of the year.

McLaren had headed into the weekend as favourites for victory, but Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all showed themselves to be within contention for pole position heading into Saturday’s qualifying session.

F1 results: 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying (Baku)

Q1

All 20 drivers were looking to make use of the Baku City Circuit at the start of qualifying, with the tow crucial to a good lap – especially in the final sector, with the final 2.2km of the lap taken at full throttle.

Eliminating the bottom five drivers was the name of the game, however, with avoiding places 16-20 at the end of Q1 the primary objective in the first part of qualifying.

But the big news from the first part of qualifying was the elimination of Lando Norris, who ran wide on the exit of Turn 16 on his final flying lap and a yellow flag in the final sector meant he had to lift, meaning he was out of the session.

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.775

2 Alexander Albon Williams +0.124

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.258

4 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.313

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.314

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.322

7 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +0.326

8 Franco Colapinto Williams +0.363

9 George Russell Mercedes +0.364

10 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.438

11 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.562

12 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.582

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.595

14 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.696

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.697

ELIMINATED

16 Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.772

17 Lando Norris McLaren +0.834

18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.843

19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.471

20 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.729

Q2

Q2 saw both Williams drivers advance to Q3, with Franco Colapinto exclaiming “Vamos!” on team radio as he was told the good news, advancing in P6.

Both Haas drivers dropped out, with Ollie Bearman out-qualifying Nico Hulkenberg, with Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll also dropping out.

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:42.042

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.014

3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.221

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.287

5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.384

6 Franco Colapinto Williams +0.431

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.461

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.556

9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.723

10 Alexander Albon Williams +0.798

ELIMINATED

11 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.926

12 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.993

13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.137

14 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +1.149

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.362

More to follow as the qualifying session unfolds…

