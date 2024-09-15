2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Here are the complete results from the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, which was won by…

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri came out on top of a thrilling race-long duel with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, which ended in disaster as Leclerc and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez collided on the penultimate lap.

Oscar Piastri defeats Charles Leclerc before dramatic conclusion

With Leclerc leading away from pole position, the Ferrari driver established a five-second lead over the first stint before pitting for the hard tyres.

Following the stops, Piastri came back very quickly at Leclerc and overtook the Monegasque with a daring late braking move into Turn 1.

From there, Piastri proved unable to pull away from Leclerc but weathered the pressure being thrown at him from behind as the Ferrari driver was rarely outside of DRS range of the McLaren.

With around three laps to go, Piastri managed to break away from Leclerc as the Ferrari driver came under intensifying pressure from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

However, with two laps to go, a battle between Perez and Sainz ended in disaster as the pair clashed going down the straight out of Turn 2 – resulting in both spearing off and hitting the wall hard as their races came to a dramatic conclusion.

This promoted George Russell’s Mercedes to third place, with the British driver having overtaken Max Verstappen in the closing stages. Lando Norris recovered from his 16th place grid slot to finish in fourth after utilising a one-stop strategy to catch back up on his championship rival with three laps to go.

Verstappen was left a disconsolate fifth, having never appeared able to join in the battle and getting cooped up behind the one-stopping Alex Albon and Norris through the middle of the race.

Fernando Alonso finished sixth for Aston Martin, with Albon coming home seventh in his Williams.

Franco Colapinto capped off his great weekend with eighth place in the second Williams, with Lewis Hamilton quietly recovering to ninth after his pitlane start for Mercedes.

The final point went to Haas’ Oliver Bearman, on his racing debut for the American squad, having also scored points in his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia earlier this season.

Full report – Azerbaijan GP: Oscar Piastri wins three-driver thriller with Perez and Sainz in last-gasp crash

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Results

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 51 Laps

2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +10.910 3. George Russell Mercedes +31.328 4. Lando Norris McLaren +36.143

5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +77.098

6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +85.468

7. Alex Albon Williams +87.396

8. Franco Colapinto Williams +89.541

9. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +92.401

10. Oliver Bearman Haas +93.127

11. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +93.465

12. Pierre Gasly Alpine +117.189

13. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +146.907

14. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +148.841

15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap

16. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 Lap

17. Carlos Sainz Ferrari DNF

18. Sergio Perez Red Bull DNF

19. Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF

20. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB DNF

Fastest Lap Point: Lando Norris, McLaren: 1:45.255

2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship Standings – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 313 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 254 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 235 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 222 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 184 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 166 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes 143 8 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 143 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 58 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 22 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 12 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 12 15 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 8 16 Oliver Bearman GBR Haas Ferrari 7 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 6 18 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 5 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Mercedes 4 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship Standings – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1 McLaren Mercedes 476 2 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 456 3 Ferrari 425 4 Mercedes 309 5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 82 6 RB Honda RBPT 34 7 Haas Ferrari 29 8 Williams Mercedes 16 9 Alpine Renault 13 10 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

