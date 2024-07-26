Here are the complete F1 results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Belgian Grand Prix, the 14th round of the F1 2024 season at the fan-favourite Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the pace in FP2 at Spa, with his fastest lap of 1:42.260 enough to take P1 from team-mate and Hungarian Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri by 0.215 seconds.

F1 results from FP2 at 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, who had earlier topped FP1 for Red Bull, was classified third having lapped just 0.002s slower than Piastri.

Verstappen will serve a grid penalty in Belgium for a third year in succession, having won from 14th on the grid in 2022 and sixth last year.

Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari, outpacing team-mate Carlos Sainz but almost six tenths off the pace of Norris, with Mercedes driver George Russell a second off the pace-setting McLaren in sixth.

Esteban Ocon was classified seventh, around a tenth quicker than Kevin Magnussen, the driver he will replace at Haas next season.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez came into this weekend under mounting pressure, with PlanetF1.com reporting on Thursday (above) that the Mexican driver is likely to be dropped for the rest of F1 2024 if he fails to deliver at Spa.

The early signs were not convincing, with Perez down in ninth – 1.244s off the pace of Norris – having been almost a second slower than Verstappen in FP1.

Russell’s Mercedes ream-mate Lewis Hamilton completed the top 10.

The teams and drivers have just one more hour of practice on Saturday morning before qualifying takes place in the afternoon, with wet conditions expected.

Second practice (FP2) F1 results – 2024 Belgian Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.260

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.215

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.217

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.577

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.838

6 George Russell Mercedes +1.030

7 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.141

8 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.225

9 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.244

10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.259

11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.272

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.278

13 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.415

14 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +1.563

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.569

16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.586

17 Alexander Albon Williams +1.632

18 Logan Sargeant Williams +1.966

19 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +2.042

20 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +2.088

