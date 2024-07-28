2024 Belgian Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

George Russell called his shot and turned his one-stop strategy into Belgian Grand Prix victory, Lewis Hamilton making it a Mercedes one-two.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri applied the late pressure, but could not break up that Mercedes achievement in the final race before the F1 2024 summer break.

George Russell heads Mercedes Spa one-two

The rain had given way to sunny skies for Grand Prix Sunday in Belgium, Charles Leclerc turning his pole into P1 at the start, with Hamilton up to P2, dropping Sergio Perez down a place. Hamilton blasted past Leclerc down the Kemmel Straight on Lap 3 to take the lead at Spa.

Stuck in P8 behind Lando Norris, Red Bull pitted Max Verstappen on Lap 11 to attempt the undercut, moving him onto hard tyres. Russell boxed from P5 looking to do the same. Russell was initially able to clear McLaren’s Piastri, who re-passed going into the Les Combes chicane.

Piastri took the net final podium place from Perez at the same spot on the following lap.

Norris pitted on Lap 16, coming out six seconds behind Verstappen but with the benefit of fresher hard tyres. He was unable to pass before the second round of stops, which saw Verstappen move to mediums and Norris once more on hards. Race leader Russell was urging Mercedes to consider the one-stop.

Hamilton caught Mercedes team-mate Russell with five laps to go, but with Piastri closing in fast, Mercedes had to be wary of the threat behind as they cleared their drivers to race. Russell held on, sensationally delivering victory out of his one-stop, as Hamilton made it a Mercedes one-two and Piastri completed the podium.

2024 Belgian Grand Prix timings

1 George Russell Mercedes

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.526

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.173

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +8.549

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +9.226

6 Lando Norris McLaren +9.850

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +19.795

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +43.195

9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +49.963

10 Esteban Ocon Alpine +52.552

11 Daniel Ricciardo RB +54.926

12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +63.011

13 Alexander Albon Williams +63.651

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +64.365

15 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +66.631

16 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +70.638

17 Yuki Tsunoda RB +76.737

18 Logan Sargeant Williams +86.057

19 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +88.833

DNF Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber

F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Max Verstappen – 275 points

2. Lando Norris – 197

3. Charles Leclerc – 174

4. Oscar Piastri – 164

5. Carlos Sainz – 160

6. Lewis Hamilton – 143

7. George Russell – 141

8. Sergio Perez – 129

9. Fernando Alonso – 47

10. Lance Stroll – 24

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 22

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 22

13. Daniel Ricciardo – 11

14. Oliver Bearman – 6

15. Pierre Gasly – 6

16. Kevin Magnussen – 5

17. Alex Albon – 4

18. Esteban Ocon – 4

19. Zhou Guanyu – 0

20. Logan Sargeant – 0

21. Valtteri Bottas – 0

F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. Red Bull – 404 points

2. McLaren – 361

3. Ferrari – 340

4. Mercedes – 284

5. Aston Martin – 71

6. VCARB – 33

7. Haas – 27

8. Alpine – 10

9. Williams – 4

10. Sauber – 0

