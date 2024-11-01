2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Interlagos)

The F1 results are in from first practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which is the only practice session of the weekend at Interlagos.

It’s an F1 Sprint weekend in Brazil, with a newly-resurfaced Interlagos track coming into play for the teams and drivers – with just 60 minutes’ worth of running to get to grips with the conditions before Sprint qualifying.

Lando Norris tops only practice session at Interlagos

The big news before the session started was the fact Kevin Magnussen was to be replaced by Oliver Bearman during Friday’s running at Haas, the Dane not well enough to take part in the session as the 2025 Haas driver took his place.

Medium tyre running characterised the majority of the session at Interlagos, with the drivers looking to get to grips with the track in their only hour of free practice before they get into meaningful running later on Friday.

A 1:11.712 from Max Verstappen had been the fastest time set on mediums, four hundredths faster than Lewis Hamilton, before George Russell made a significant jump in performance when he moved to the soft tyres – going nine tenths faster than the Red Bull driver over one lap.

A wider switch to soft tyres followed in the closing minutes of the session, the drivers looking to get at least one flying lap in on the fastest tyres ahead of Sprint qualifying.

Bearman went to within 14 thousandths of a second of Russell’s initial benchmark, ahead of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc in the final minutes.

Norris clocked a 1:10.610 to pip Russell in the final moments, with Russell and Bearman rounding off an all-British top three.

Verstappen aborted his soft run in the final sector, perhaps to avoid showing his full potential ahead of Sprint qualifying, while Lewis Hamilton was just behind him in 16th come session’s end having not run the soft tyre at all during free practice.

F1 results: FP1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris, McLaren 1:10.610

2 George Russell, Mercedes +0.181

3 Oliver Bearman, Haas +0.195

4 Oscar Piastri, McLaren +0.340

5 Alexander Albon, Williams +0.345

6 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +0.428

7 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +0.490

8 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +0.514

9 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +0.605

10 Pierre Gasly, Alpine +0.606

11 Liam Lawson, VCARB +0.691

12 Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB +0.873

13 Franco Colapinto, Williams +1.009

14 Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber +1.041

15 Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing +1.102

16 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +1.144

17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1.173

18 Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1.217

19 Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing +1.235

20 Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber +2.273

