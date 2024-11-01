2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – Sprint qualifying F1 results (Interlagos)

Here are the full results from the Sprint Qualifying session ahead of Saturday’s action at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

A dramatic Sprint Qualifying session at the Autodromo Carlos Pace at Interlagos has resulted in a dream result for McLaren as the Woking-based squad claimed a 1-2 on the grid.

SQ3:

McLaren has locked out the front row for the Sprint race at Interlagos, ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Lando Norris had commanded the very front throughout SQ1 and SQ2, and initially set the fastest time in SQ3.

But McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri dug deep on his final run to just find enough time and jump ahead of Norris by 0.029 seconds to set up a very interesting first corner in Saturday’s short race.

Behind the McLarens is Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third, a quarter of a second down on the duo ahead, with title championship leader Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull and 0.320 down on Piastri.

Fifth went to Mexico City GP winner Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, while George Russell was sixth for Mercedes.

Pierre Gasly popped in an encouraging performance for Alpine as he claimed seventh, ahead of VCARB’s Liam Lawson in eighth.

Alex Albon was ninth for Williams, while Oliver Bearman was 10th for Haas. The British driver made a mistake on his flying lap near the end of the session, with his time being deleted for exceeding track limits.

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:08.899 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.029

3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.254

4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.320

5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.358

6. George Russell Mercedes +0.544 7. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.723

8. Liam Lawson VCARB +1.042 9. Alex Albon Williams +1.179 10. Oliver Bearman Haas No time

SQ2:

SQ2 began with ever more threatening clouds overhead as rain lingered in the air, resulting in a busy track for the second part of Sprint Qualifying.

On the mandatory medium tyres, Norris continued at the front to pick up where he left off in Q1, and it was a McLaren 1-2 once again as Piastri was second-quickest, having closed the gap to just under two-tenths of a second.

Leclerc was third for Ferrari, while Verstappen was fourth in his Red Bull as he complained about the handling of his car at Turn 4 with the front wing settings of his RB20.

Eliminated were Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in 11th, who was a quarter of a second closer than teammate Russell, while Nico Hulkenberg was bested by erstwhile Haas teammate Oliver Bearman – while the British driver made it through to the final session, Hulkenberg was knocked out in 12th.

Sergio Perez was a shock knock-out in 13th, with the Red Bull driver failing to make it to the line in time to make his final flying lap.

Franco Colapinto was knocked out in 14th, with Valtteri Bottas down in 15th for Sauber.

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.063

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.176

3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.185

4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.426

5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.437

6. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.547

7. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.566

8. George Russell Mercedes +0.620

9. Liam Lawson VCARB +0.764

10. Alex Albon Williams +0.781

11. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.878

12. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.901

13. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.961

14. Franco Colapinto Williams +1.212

15. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.532



SQ1:

Norris kicked off Sprint Qualifying by finishing with the quickest time of SQ1, with the title challenger putting in a 1:09.477 to go significantly quicker than McLaren teammate Piastri.

His eight-tenths of a second advantage came as all the drivers used the medium tyre compound, as required, for the first part of the session, which took place under gloomy skies at the Interlagos circuit.

With a McLaren 1-2 up front, it was Albon in third for Williams ahead of Leclerc, Perez, and Verstappen.

Eliminated were the two Aston Martins in a disappointing session for the Silverstone-based squad. Fernando Alonso was 16th, 1.5 seconds off the pace, with Lance Stroll in 19th and a further three-tenths of a second down.

Eliminated with the Astons were Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in 17th, VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda in 18th, and Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu in 20th.

Tsunoda’s elimination comes as the Japanese driver aims to bounce back from a poor weekend in Mexico, with new teammate Lawson enjoying the upper hand in terms of recent results.

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.477

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.788

3. Alex Albon Williams +0.889

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.911

5. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.915

6. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.932

7. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.965

8. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.989

9. Franco Colapinto Williams +0.993

10. George Russell Mercedes +1.002

11. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.026

12. Liam Lawson VCARB +1.099

13. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.148

14. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.153

15. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.384

16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.501

17. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.575

18. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.644 19. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.803

20. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +3.501



