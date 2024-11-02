Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, the 21st round of the F1 2024 season at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race after team-mate Oscar Piastri swapped positions in the closing laps.

F1 results from the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

Piastri had led much of the race from pole position, but handed the lead to Norris in the closing stages after accepting McLaren team orders.

McLaren’s call to Piastri came not long after Norris’s F1 2024 title rival Max Verstappen passed Charles Leclerc for third, with Verstappen unable to find his way past Piastri following a Virtual Safety Car for Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas, which retired with a suspected exhaust issue.

Leclerc held on for fourth, a place ahead of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz. George Russell finished sixth for Mercedes, with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly coming home a fine seventh.

Explained: F1 sprint format

Sergio Perez rounded out the points-paying positions, with points only handed out to the top eight under the sprint format.

A full report of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race is available at the bottom of this article.

The sixth and final sprint race of the F1 2024 season will be held at the Qatar Grand Prix on November 30.

F1 results – 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

1 Lando Norris McLaren

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.593

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.497

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +5.656

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +7.224

6 George Russell Mercedes +12.475

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +18.161

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull +18.717

9 Liam Lawson VCARB +20.773

10 Alexander Albon Williams +24.606

11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +29.764

12 Franco Colapinto Williams +33.233

13 Esteban Ocon Alpine +34.128

14 Oliver Bearman Haas +35.507

15 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +41.374

16 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +43.231

17 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +54.139

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +56.537

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +57.983

20 Nico Hulkenberg Haas DNF

