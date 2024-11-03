2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Here are the complete F1 results and latest F1 2024 World Championship standings following the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed his eighth victory of the F1 2024 season in the Brazilian Grand Prix, recovering from 17th on the grid.

F1 results and standings: 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix

It marks Verstappen’s first grand prix victory since the Spanish GP on June 23, with the Dutchman taking a major step towards a fourth consecutive World Championship at Interlagos.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished second and third respectively as the Alpine team secured their best result of the season.

George Russell came home fourth for Mercedes, having led the early laps. with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fifth.

Polesitter Lando Norris had to settle for sixth after a disappointing day for McLaren, with Yuki Tsunoda finishing seventh for VCARB.

Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson and Lewis Hamilton completed the top 10.

F1 results – 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2:06:54.430

2 Esteban Ocon Alpine +19.477

3 Pierre Gasly Alpine +22.532

4 George Russell Mercedes +23.265

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +30.177

6 Lando Norris McLaren +31.372

7 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +42.056

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +44.943

9 Liam Lawson VCARB +50.452

10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +50.753

11 Sergio Perez Red Bull +51.531

12 Oliver Bearman Haas +57.085

13 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +63.588

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +78.049

15 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +79.649

16 Carlos Sainz Ferrari DNF

17 Franco Colapinto Williams DNF

18 Nico Hulkenberg Haas DSQ

19 Alexander Albon Williams DNS

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNS

F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings – Brazilian Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen 393

2 Lando Norris 331

3 Charles Leclerc 307

4 Oscar Piastri 262

5 Carlos Sainz 244

6 George Russell 192

7 Lewis Hamilton 190

8 Sergio Perez 151

9 Fernando Alonso 62

10 Nico Hulkenberg 31

11 Yuki Tsunoda 28

12 Pierre Gasly 26

13 Lance Stroll 24

14 Esteban Ocon 23

15 Kevin Magnussen 14

16 Alexander Albon 12

17 Daniel Ricciardo 12

18 Oliver Bearman 7

19 Franco Colapinto 19

20 Liam Lawson 4

21 Guanyu Zhou 0

22 Logan Sargeant 0

23 Valtteri Bottas 0

F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings – Brazilian Grand Prix

1 McLaren 593

2 Ferrari 557

3 Red Bull 544

4 Mercedes 382

5 Aston Martin 86

6 Alpine 49

7 Haas 46

8 VCARB 44

9 Williams 17

10 Sauber 0

