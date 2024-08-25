2024 Dutch Grand Prix – F1 results and latest standings after the race

Here are the complete results from a tense 2024 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which saw Lando Norris start from pole position.

Lando Norris recovered from losing the lead on the opening lap of the Dutch GP to overtake and dominate Max Verstappen at Zandvoort.

Lando Norris bounces back after first-lap lead loss

Off the starting lights, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the lead away from polesitter Lando Norris as the McLaren driver didn’t quite hook up his getaway from his grid slot.

Verstappen briefly pulled away from his championship rival, opening up a lead of almost two seconds before Norris started to claw back in the Red Bull.

It quickly became apparent that McLaren was much happier around the whole lap as Norris quickly reeled in Verstappen as the reigning World Champion began to complain about a numb feeling from his tyres.

Latching on in the DRS zone, Norris sailed past Verstappen into Turn 1 with little fightback from the championship leader and proceeded to stamp his authority all over the race.

Pulling away for the rest of the opening stint on the mediums, Norris’ lead only continued to pull away during the second stint – on hard tyres – to open up an advantage of almost 20 seconds as the race entered the closing stages.

Norris duly crossed the line to win with almost a full pitstop in hand over Verstappen, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc winning the battle for best of the rest as he came home third just five seconds behind the Red Bull after a successful undercut during the stops to move up past Russell.

Oscar Piastri, who had lost a position off the line to Russell, ran a much longer first stint than the top three, and, while he caught back up on Leclerc to spend the closing stages looking at the back of the Ferrari, never mounted a proper challenge to claim the final podium spot.

Fifth place went to Carlos Sainz as the Spaniard put in a stellar recovery drive after starting outside the top 10 due to his qualifying struggles, with Sergio Perez sixth for Red Bull.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton claimed seventh and eighth for Mercedes, with Hamilton picking his way forward after his poor qualifying and three-place grid drop from Saturday.

Pierre Gasly was ninth for Alpine, having produced some daring overtakes around the outside of Turn 1, while Fernando Alonso claimed the last point with 10th for Aston Martin.

There were no retirements in what was quite a stagnant race in terms of action, with no yellow flags or incidents throughout the 72-lap distance.

FULL REPORT – Dutch GP: Lando Norris crushes Max Verstappen to inflict first defeat at Zandvoort

2024 Dutch Grand Prix Results – Race

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:30:45.519 72 Laps 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +22.896 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +25.439 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +27.337 5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +32.137 6. Sergio Perez Red Bull +39.542 7. George Russell Mercedes +44.617 8. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +49.599 9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 Lap 10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 Lap 11. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 Lap 12. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +1 Lap 13. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap 14. Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap 15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap 16. Logan Sargeant Williams +1 Lap 17. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1 Lap 18. Kevin Magnussen Haas +2 Laps 19. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +2 Laps 20. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2 Laps

Fastest Lap Point: Lando Norris, McLaren, Lap 72: 1:13.817

2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship Standings – Dutch Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 295 2. Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 225 3. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 192 4. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 179 5. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 172 6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 154 7. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 139 8. George Russell GBR Mercedes 122 9. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 50 10. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 24 11. Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 22 12. Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 22 13. Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 12 14. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 8 15. Oliver Bearman GBR Ferrari 6 16. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 5 17. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 5 18. Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 19. Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 21. Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship Standings – Dutch Grand Prix

1. Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 434 2. McLaren Mercedes 404 3. Ferrari 370 4. Mercedes 276 5. Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 74 6. RB Honda RBPT 34 7. Haas Ferrari 27 8. Alpine Renault 13 9. Williams Mercedes 4 10. Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

Read Next: Lawrence Stroll gives Adrian Newey update after ‘cheeky’ Martin Brundle question