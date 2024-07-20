The third and final practice session at the Hungaroring resulted in a dominant display from one of F1’s leading teams…



Lando Norris led a McLaren 1-2 in third practice for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen proving the closest challenger for the Woking-based team.

With cooler air and track temperatures without direct sunshine beating down on the Hungaroring, the first half-hour of track time in the third and final practice session ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix ticked away without incident as the drivers pounded around the tight and twisty circuit.

It was advantage Mercedes at the mid-point of the session as the two Mercedes drivers topped the times, before the qualifying simulations began with around 20 minutes to go.

Lando Norris took over at the front ahead of George Russell as the McLaren popped in an eye-opening 1:16.098 to go almost half a second clear of everyone, with Oscar Piastri making it a McLaren 1-2 as the Australian went just 0.044 seconds slower than his teammate.

Max Verstappen, who had spent most of his session on the hard tyres before swapping for a soft tyre flat-out lap with 10 minutes to go, could only manage third-quickest as he fell almost three-tenths of a second shy of the McLarens.

Shaking his head as he returned to the pits, Verstappen’s best efforts also saw him going off into the escape area at Turn 1 at the end of the session as he locked up his right-front tyre.

While shy of the front, Verstappen went significantly better than Sergio Perez, as the Mexican driver could only manage the 13th-fastest time after having his “strongest Friday since China” the day prior.

With Russell in fourth for Mercedes, Ferrari had a largely anonymous session as Carlos Sainz reached the chequered flag in fifth, just 0.013 clear of VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo as the Australian gave grounds for optimism the team’s recent upgrades have started to come on song.

Williams’ Alex Albon was seventh, ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, and Yuki Tsunoda in ninth in the other VCARB. Lewis Hamilton was 10th for Mercedes, having had a spin late on as the rear of his car refused to cooperate.

Following his crash on Friday afternoon, Charles Leclerc put in the 11th-quickest time of FP3.

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix Third Practice (FP3) Results

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.098

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.044 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.281

4. George Russell Mercedes +0.466

5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.541

6. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.554

7. Alex Albon Williams +0.563

8. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.598

9. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.646

10. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.688

11. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.705

12. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.706

13. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.856

14. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.903

15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.987

16. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.070

17. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.193

18. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.401

19. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.409

20. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.477



