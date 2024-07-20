Here are the complete results from the crucial qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

With rain falling at the Hungaroring just before qualifying began, it resulted in a thrilling hour of track action to decide the grid for a race at which it’s notoriously difficult to overtake.

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying results

After the dramas of Q1, the second part of qualifying proved much more straightforward as Norris underlined the dry-weather pace of the McLaren by setting a 1:15.540 at the chequered flag.

Verstappen ended up a quarter of a second down on the British driver, with Piastri underlining McLaren’s pace by taking third place just 0.015 down on Verstappen.

The Ferraris were fourth and fifth, with Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Eliminated from Q2 were Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg in 11th, and Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas in 12th – the Finn returning to the pits explaining on the team radio that he simply had no more pace in the car.

The two Williams of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were 13th and 14th, respectively, with the American driver fuming about traffic as he shouted “No-one moves!” as he climbed out of his car in the garage.

Kevin Magnussen was 15th in the second Haas.

Q2:

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.540

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.230

3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.245

4. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.345

5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.351 6. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.535 7. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.577

8. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.581

9. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.662

10. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.767

11. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.777

12. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.844

13. Alex Albon Williams +0.889

14. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.003 15. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.008



Q1:

The track was dry enough to head straight out on slick tyres for the start of Q1 but, with rain threatening, it led to the drivers pounding around to get in their best times as quickly as possible in order to beat the oncoming rain.

Logan Sargeant was caught out in the urgency of the moment after going fifth-fastest, sliding off at Turn 1 in his Williams and gently tapping the barriers – forcing him to return to the pits for checks and repairs and leaving himself vulnerable as others improved.

But the session was re-flagged with just under seven minutes to go, as Sergio Perez did further damage to his prospects of staying on with Red Bull after the summer break as the Mexican crashed at Turn 8.

Losing grip on the kerbs, Perez spun out and backward into the barrier to destroy the rear of his RB20, with the footage immediately cutting to show team boss Christian Horner’s forlorn face after revealing on Friday how he has attempted to bolster his driver’s confidence.

When the session resumed, the drivers came back out on the slick tyres as the circuit’s speed remained uncertain. There were precious few improvements in the final minutes as the DRS was disabled, although Max Verstappen matched Lewis Hamilton’s fastest lap, and George Russell moved into the top 10.

Astonishingly, having been in the drop zone, Daniel Ricciardo popped in the fastest time of all as the track conditions appeared to improve, while a flurry of chequered flag improvements resulted in Russell being shuffled down into the bottom five and eliminated.

With Perez and Russell knocked out, Zhou Guanyu was eliminated in his Sauber, while the two Alpines were knocked out in 19th and 20th having set their fastest laps earlier than the others.

1. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB 1:17.050

2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.037

3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.037

4. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.194

5. Alex Albon Williams +0.230

6. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.312

7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.355

8. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.386

9. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.387

10. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.437

11. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.454

12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.574

13. Lando Norris McLaren +0.705

14. Logan Sargeant Williams +0.720

15. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.801

16. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.836

17. George Russell Mercedes +0.918 18. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.987

19. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.999 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.116



